Roblox Muscle Legends Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Muscle Legends tasks players with training their bodies and becoming the strongest.
There are Gyms to unlock, other players to fight, pets to collect, moves to learn, and arenas to conquer in Roblox Muscle Legends. Being able to do all of that will take quite a lot of training.
For new and old players alike in Roblox Muscle Legends, there are a ton of active promotional codes available. These provide things like Gems, Strength, and even Agility.
Codes for Roblox Muscle Legends (September 2021)
Active Codes
The codes below will provide Roblox Muscle Legends players with Gems to purchase upgrades, Strength to increase capability in training, and Agility to help with movement in fights.
- frostgems10: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems
- Musclestorm50: Redeem this code for 1,500 Strength
- spacegems50: Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems
- megalift50: Redeem this code for 250 Strength
- speedy50: Redeem this code for 250 Agility
- Skyagility50: Redeem this code for 500 Agility
- galaxycrystal50: Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems
- supermuscle100: Redeem this code for 200 Strength
- launch250: Redeem this code for 250 Gems
- epicreward500: Redeem this code for 500 Gems
- superpunch100: Redeem this code for 100 Strength
Expired Codes
There are no expired codes for Roblox Muscle Legends. All of the codes that have been added to the game are currently active and can be redeemed for their listed rewards in the game.
How to redeem codes for Roblox Muscle Legends
To redeem codes in Roblox Muscle Legends, you first need to launch the game. Once you have it, look for the Codes button on the screen. Click that button to open a new window.
In that window, there will be a text box where you can copy and paste the codes. Make sure they are entered exactly as they appear above because the codes are case sensitive.
Once you have input the Roblox Muscle Legends code into the text box, click on the Enter button. This will redeem the code and, if entered correctly, your character will receive the reward.