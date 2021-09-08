Roblox Muscle Legends Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Muscle Legends tasks players with training their bodies and becoming the strongest.

There are Gyms to unlock, other players to fight, pets to collect, moves to learn, and arenas to conquer in Roblox Muscle Legends. Being able to do all of that will take quite a lot of training.

For new and old players alike in Roblox Muscle Legends, there are a ton of active promotional codes available. These provide things like Gems, Strength, and even Agility.

Codes for Roblox Muscle Legends (September 2021)

A featured image for Muscle Legends. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

The codes below will provide Roblox Muscle Legends players with Gems to purchase upgrades, Strength to increase capability in training, and Agility to help with movement in fights.

frostgems10: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems

Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems Musclestorm50: Redeem this code for 1,500 Strength

Redeem this code for 1,500 Strength spacegems50: Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems

Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems megalift50: Redeem this code for 250 Strength

Redeem this code for 250 Strength speedy50: Redeem this code for 250 Agility

Redeem this code for 250 Agility Skyagility50: Redeem this code for 500 Agility

Redeem this code for 500 Agility galaxycrystal50: Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems

Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems supermuscle100: Redeem this code for 200 Strength

Redeem this code for 200 Strength launch250: Redeem this code for 250 Gems

Redeem this code for 250 Gems epicreward500: Redeem this code for 500 Gems

Redeem this code for 500 Gems superpunch100: Redeem this code for 100 Strength

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Roblox Muscle Legends. All of the codes that have been added to the game are currently active and can be redeemed for their listed rewards in the game.

How to redeem codes for Roblox Muscle Legends

The code redemption window in Muscle Legends. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem codes in Roblox Muscle Legends, you first need to launch the game. Once you have it, look for the Codes button on the screen. Click that button to open a new window.

In that window, there will be a text box where you can copy and paste the codes. Make sure they are entered exactly as they appear above because the codes are case sensitive.

Also Read

Once you have input the Roblox Muscle Legends code into the text box, click on the Enter button. This will redeem the code and, if entered correctly, your character will receive the reward.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar