Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline is known mostly as a fighting game, but has some roleplaying elements.

Like many of the roleplaying games on Roblox, Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline allows players to interact with one another, customize their character, and level up to the fullest extent.

Newer players to Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline may be wondering where to start. With some of the available promotional codes for the game, you can obtain its main currency of Soul to put you on the right path.

Codes for Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline (September 2021)

A featured image for Undertale Ultimate Timeline. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

thankfor1klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thxfor300kvisits: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thankfor6kfavorites: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

Expired Codes

The addition of codes to Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline doesn't really follow a pattern. There are newer codes that are now expired and older codes that still work.

Below are the expired codes, which could be activated again by the developers at some point. Keep your eyes on them. If they become active again, they'll be added to the above list.

thankfor28klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thxfor13mvisits: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thankfor27klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thankfor22klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thankfor21klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thxfor11mvisits: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thankfor25klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul

thankfor18klike: Redeem this code for 3,000 Soul

thxfor60kfav: Redeem this code for 3,000 Soul

thxfor8mvisits: Redeem this code for 800 DT

How to redeem codes in Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline

The code redemption window for Undertale Ultimate Timeline. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

If you are familiar with redeeming codes in other Roblox games, then you will have no problem doing so in Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline. Launch the game and press the Codes button to the left of the screen.

This will open a new window with a textbox. Copy and paste the code you would like to redeem into that textbox. Once you have done so, press Redeem and the reward wil be given to you in Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline.

