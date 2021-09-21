Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline is known mostly as a fighting game, but has some roleplaying elements.
Like many of the roleplaying games on Roblox, Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline allows players to interact with one another, customize their character, and level up to the fullest extent.
Newer players to Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline may be wondering where to start. With some of the available promotional codes for the game, you can obtain its main currency of Soul to put you on the right path.
Codes for Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline (September 2021)
Active Codes
- thankfor1klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thxfor300kvisits: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thankfor6kfavorites: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
Expired Codes
The addition of codes to Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline doesn't really follow a pattern. There are newer codes that are now expired and older codes that still work.
Below are the expired codes, which could be activated again by the developers at some point. Keep your eyes on them. If they become active again, they'll be added to the above list.
- thankfor28klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thxfor13mvisits: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thankfor27klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thankfor22klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thankfor21klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thxfor11mvisits: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thankfor25klike: Redeem this code for lots of Soul
- thankfor18klike: Redeem this code for 3,000 Soul
- thxfor60kfav: Redeem this code for 3,000 Soul
- thxfor8mvisits: Redeem this code for 800 DT
How to redeem codes in Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline
Also Read
If you are familiar with redeeming codes in other Roblox games, then you will have no problem doing so in Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline. Launch the game and press the Codes button to the left of the screen.
This will open a new window with a textbox. Copy and paste the code you would like to redeem into that textbox. Once you have done so, press Redeem and the reward wil be given to you in Roblox Undertale Ultimate Timeline.
Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!