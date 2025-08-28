Wuthering Waves 2.6 Twitch drops: All rewards and how to get them

With the release of the latest update, new Wuthering Waves 2.6 Twitch drops are available for you to collect. All of these items can be obtained very easily just by watching any streamer who is livestreaming the game on the Twitch platform. This includes various in-game items such as Shell Credits, Resonance Potion, and obviously Astrites in Wuthering Waves.Let's take a look at how to obtain the Wuthering Waves 2.6 Twitch drops and everything that you can get.Wuthering Waves 2.6 Twitch drops guideThe Wuthering Waves 2.6 update is out, bringing a plethora of content to the game. As mentioned previously, this includes a fresh set of Twitch drops that you can earn by watching certain streamers who are streaming the game. Here is how you can get the drops.Connect your Wuthering Waves and Twitch accounts (Image via Kuro Games)Create your Twitch account and link it with your Wuthering Waves account by going to the link on the X post above. Alternatively, you can also click here.Click on Connect Account and log in using both your Wuthering Waves and Twitch IDs.Click on Confirm and go to Twitch. Here, watch any streamer for a certain amount of time to obtain the rewards. You will need a total of two hours to obtain all of the rewards available.Here are all of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 Twitch drops and the amount of time you need to watch to obtain them:Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward Shell Credit x25000Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward Medium Resonance Potion x5Watch for 1 hour and claim the reward Advanced Energy Core x3Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes and claim the reward Advanced Energy Bag x2Watch for 2 hours and claim the reward Astrite x50You will get the Wuthering Waves 2.6 Twitch drop rewards in your in-game mail once you claim them.Here are more guides regarding version 2.6 of Wuthering Waves:Best Augusta build guide in Wuthering WavesHow to get to Sanguis Plateaus in Wuthering WavesHow to defeat The False Sovereign in Wuthering WavesWuthering Waves Augusta Resonance Chain guideHow to defeat Lady of the Sea in Wuthering WavesBest weapons for Augusta in Wuthering WavesBest team for Augusta in Wuthering WavesWuthering Waves 2.6 Sonata Effects and how to farm them