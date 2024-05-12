CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 61

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed fourth in the points table, winning six of their last 12 matches. They need to win all of their remaining matches to successfully confirm a slot in the playoffs. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 11 matches and are placed second in the points table. One more win will confirm their berth in the playoffs.

These two squads have played a total of 28 head-to-head matches, out of which Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won 13 matches.

CHE vs RR Match Details

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs RR, 61st Match

Date and Time: 12th May 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is usually a slow track, where spinners will likely play a crucial role. The last match played at this venue was between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets. The Super Kings have won 49 of their 74 matches at this venue.

CHE vs RR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CHE - L W L W L

RR - L L W W W

CHE vs RR Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, and Ajinkya Rahane.

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sandeep Sharma.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has an average of 50 against the Chennai Super Kings, which increases to 61 while chasing. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper pick. He has smashed 471 runs in the last 11 matches.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Ruturaj Gaikwad has already smashed 541 runs in the last 12 matches. He has an average of 47 at this venue in 14 matches. Shivam Dube, who has smashed 371 runs in the 12 matches, is another good option for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja has already smashed 220 runs and taken eight wickets in the last 12 matches. Moeen Ali is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Yuzvendra Chahal and Tushar Deshpande. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 14 wickets in the last 11 matches. Sandeep Sharma is another good pick who has taken 10 wickets in the last six matches.

CHE vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the best picks for today's match as he loves performing at such slow pitches. He has an average of around 47 at this venue. He has also smashed 541 runs in the last 12 matches. This makes him the top captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler loves performing against Chennai Super Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 338 runs in the last 10 matches. He has an average of 34 and 61 against the Chennai Super Kings while batting first and chasing, respectively.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs RR, 61st Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making an all-rounder the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Parag

Bowlers: T Deshpande, Y Chahal, S Sharma

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler

Batters: R Gaikwad, S Dube, D Mitchell, Y Jaiswal, R Ravindra

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Parag

Bowlers: T Deshpande, Y Chahal, S Thakur

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback