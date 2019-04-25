CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 49 // 25 Apr 2019, 15:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

The two most successful teams in IPL history collide on Friday as Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk. After suffering back-to-back losses, Shane Watson propelled CSK back to the top of the IPL Points Table and will be looking to lock down on a top-two finish this season.

MI, on the other hand, come into this match, hoping to build on their win in the previous CSK vs MI 2019 clash. With two of IPL's most successful captains pitting their wits against each other, a highly competitive match is in store in Chennai which could potentially have a say in the final standing in the league table. Here are a few tips to help you pick your CSK vs MI fantasy team.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Playing XI Updates

Chennai Super Kings

No changes are expected from CSK after a dominant win over the Sunrisers on Tuesday. Shane Watson's return to form bodes well for the Super Kings as they prepare themselves for a home match in the IPL playoffs. Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir have been sensational with the ball and will be their go-to bowlers against a strong MI batting unit.

Possible XI: Watson, Faf, Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni(C&WK), Jadhav, Bravo, D. Chahar, Harbhajan, Tahir and Jadeja.

Mumbai Indians

With the pitch playing nicely earlier in the week, MI shouldn't be making many changes to the side that featured against RR in Jaipur. Mayank Markande had a forgetful outing but should be persisted along with Rahul Chahar, who has been highly impressive for the Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have also been fairly solid at the top of the order and are most likely to be the wickets CSK would desperately want.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), de Kock(WK), Surya, Krunal, Hardik, Pollard, Cutting, R. Chahar, Markande, Bumrah and Malinga.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 44

26th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Total Matches Played: 27

CSK: 12

MI: 15

Matches in Chennai: 6 (2 CSK 4 MI)

Last 5 Matches: 1 CSK 4 MI

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 3 April 2019: MI (170-5, 20 overs) beat CSK (133-8, 20 overs) by 37 runs, Mumbai

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya (25 off 8 and 3/20)

Last Match in Chennai: 8 May 2015: MI (159-4, 19.2 overs) beat CSK (158-5, 20 overs) by six wickets

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya (21 off 8)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Quinton de Kock and MS Dhoni have had wonderful IPL seasons with 378 and 314 runs respectively. But it should be the CSK captain who should be preferred ahead of Quinton de Kock with his ability to take the game deep and plan accordingly with calculated hitting. Although Quinton de Kock isn't a bad option after all, Dhoni is a better option with his expertise bound to come into play.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma's last fifty in the IPL came against CSK in 2018 and will hope to break the duck on Friday. Along with him, Suresh Raina and Suryakumar Yadav are also handy options to have in the side while one of Shane Watson or Faf du Plessis should suffice as the final batting option in the fantasy team for CSK vs MI.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya has a terrific record against CSK and will be looking to sustain his form in Chennai as well while the likes of Krunal Pandya and Dwayne Bravo are also viable options to go along with Hardik.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar are the ideal set of bowlers with all of them constantly amongst the wickets this season. With the pitch touted to help the spinners, Rahul Chahar and Imran Tahir could hold key to their respective side's chances of gaining two more valuable points.

Captain: Rohit Sharma is the ideal choice for captaincy with his ability to shift gears effortlessly. Along with him, Shane Watson and Hardik Pandya are also viable options with their records in CSK vs MI clashes speaking for themselves.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: MS Dhoni (WK), Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: MS Dhoni(WK), Shane Watson, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Shane Watson

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.