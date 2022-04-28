DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 41

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Delhi Capitals have blown hot and cold in IPL 2022, winning three out of their seven games so far. Despite boasting a power-packed batting line-up, Delhi haven't fired as a unit. They will be keen to return to winning ways against a wounded KKR side who are on a four-match losing streak. Although Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have played well, KKR's auction woes have crept into their on-field performances. Both teams will be desperate for a win, making for a pulsating contest in Mumbai.

DC vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy/Anukul Roy.

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

Match Details

DC vs KKR, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 41

Date and Time: 28th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the Wankhede this week, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, offering ample help to the bowlers. There won't be much swing available with the new ball for the pacers, who will look to take the pace off and hit the deck hard as the match progresses. Given the nature of the surface, the spinners should have a say in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key as always, with the dew factor also likely to play a part in the second innings. Although teams have preferred to chase upon winning the toss, the last five IPL 2022 matches at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Today’s DC vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant, who is one of the best batters in the competition, hasn't really hit his stride in IPL 2022. The southpaw is a brilliant player of spin, a trait that should come in handy against the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. With the Delhi Capitals captain due for a big knock, he is a good addition to your DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has had his moments in IPL 2022 with a couple of fities to his name, including one against Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture. Although he has been troubled by high pace and short balls, Iyer will fancy his chances against Delhi, who have no tearaway pacers in their ranks.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell had a wonderful game against Gujarat Titans (GT), albeit in a losing cause. Russell is one of the most explosive batters in the competition, boasting a strike rate of 180.16 in IPL 2022. With his death-bowling skills also bound to come into play, Russell is a must-have in your DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has been Delhi's best bowler this season with 13 wickets in seven games. In his last outing against KKR, Kuldeep starred with a four-wicket haul. With form and the conditions holding him in good stead, Kuldeep can be backed once again today.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 447 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 623 points

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 444 points

Important stats for DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell - 227 runs and 10 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches

Prithvi Shaw - 254 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 164.94

Kuldeep Yadav - 13 wickets in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.38

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

Edited by Samya Majumdar