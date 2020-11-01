DC vs RCB IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Nov 2nd, 2020

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Delhi Capitals taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Both teams are at crucial junctures in their campaigns. The winner will move to second in the points table, while the loser could potentially bow out of the IPL despite having occupied a top-four spot for most of the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals have lost their last four games despite having a balanced team, with none of their batsmen able to get going against quality bowling attacks. Kagiso Rabada's dip in form has been greatly detrimental to their fortunes, with the likes of Anrich Nortje and R Ashwin unable to pick up wickets consistently. They will need an improved effort from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have underwhelmed of late in IPL 2020.

The Capitals will have their hands full against Virat Kohli and co, who have also lost their last three games in the IPL. RCB's struggles in the middle overs have seen their qualification hopes put in jeopardy, although their fate is still in their hands. With a decent bowling attack in place, RCB would hope for their captain Virat Kohli to come to the fore with a solid knock in what is a do-or-die game for both sides.

The reverse fixture between the two outfits earlier in the IPL saw DC beat RCB by a huge margin, and they will be hoping for an encore on Monday. With this being an important game for both teams, we should be in for an entertaining encounter in Abu Dhabi.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 55

Date: 2nd November 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with scores of over 170 being notched up regularly in the last few IPL fixtures here. The bowlers should get some movement off the surface, with the pitch slowing down a touch as the match progresses.

Although the ball will come on to the bat fairly well, the batsmen will be wary of changes of pace, which have reaped huge rewards in IPL 2020. With dew playing a huge part in the last few games, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 170 being a highly competitive total at this venue.

