DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 34

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the back of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal's sensational performances, are third in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins in six games. They will be keen to continue their fine form against the Delhi Capitals, who beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier in the week. While David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have impressed over the last few games, DC's bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, have stood out with valuable contributions. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for an intriguing game in IPL 2022.

DC vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

Match Details

DC vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 34

Date and Time: 22nd April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The MCA Stadium has been a high-scoring venue, with the average first-innings score in the last five IPL 2022 matches here being 170 runs. The pacers have got some help with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. The pitch should even out as the match progresses, allowing the batters to attack the shorter side of the ground. Dew is likely to play a big role in the second innings, making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, a trend that isn't likely to change today.

Today’s DC vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has not fired in recent games for the Rajasthan Royals, leaving Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer to do the bulk of the scoring. However, Samson remains Rajasthan's best bet in the middle overs, given his prowess against both pace and spin. With the RR captain due for a big score, he is a must-have in your DC vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner has been in terrific form in IPL 2022, already scoring three fifties for the Delhi Capitals. The southpaw has been brilliant against both pace and spin and is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel was back at his best against the Punjab Kings, picking up two wickets while conceding only 10 runs in his four overs. While Axar's spin-bowling prowess will be key in the middle overs, his batting also adds value to his case for inclusion in your DC vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the game on the back of a fifer, including a sensational hat-trick, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chahal is currently the Purple Cap holder with 17 wickets in six matches, using his experience and guile to good effect. With Chahal's form and the conditions coming into play, he can be backed to put in another good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 449 points

Jos Buttler (RR) - 567 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 544 points

Important stats for DC vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 375 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 75.00

Prithvi Shaw - 217 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 170.87

Yuzvendra Chahal - 17 wickets in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 10.35

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar