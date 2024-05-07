DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 56

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Delhi Capitals are currently placed sixth in the points table as they have won 5 of their last 11 matches. They lost their last match to the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table with eight wins of their last 10 matches.

These two squads have played a total of 28 head-to-head matches, out of which Delhi Capitals have won 13 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won 15 matches.

DC vs RR Match Details

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs RR, 56th Match

Date and Time: 7th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi supports batters. The pitch is good to bat on during the first innings after which spinners tend to become more important. The last match played here was between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, where a total of 504 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets. Delhi Capitals have won 37 of their 72 matches at this venue while Rajasthan Royals have won 5 of their 12 venue matches.

DC vs RR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

DC - L W W L W

RR - L W W W W

DC vs RR Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sandeep Sharma.

DC vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 385 runs in the last 10 matches. He has an average of 25 against Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant is another good wicket-keeper pick, who has smashed 398 runs in the last 11 matches.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tristan Stubbs and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batters to picks for today's Dream11 team. Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 316 runs in the last 10 matches. Jake Fraser McGurk is another good pick for today's match, who has smashed 259 runs in the last 6 matches.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Riyan Parag and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel has smashed 440 runs and taken 17 wickets in just 23 venue matches. He has also smashed 100 runs and taken 13 wickets in 15 head-to-head matches.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Kuldeep Yadav. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. Yuzvendra Chahal is another good bowler who has taken 22 wickets in 19 head-to-head matches.

DC vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Jake Fraser McGurk

Jake Fraser McGurk showed his dominance in all the matches till now. He is using the powerplay overs to the best of his extent, and smashing a lot of runs. He has already smashed 259 runs in the last 6 matches. He played a top-notch innings of 84 runs in the match against Mumbai Indians at a strike rate of around 311.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler loves performing against Delhi Capitals and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 319 runs in the last 9 matches. He has also smashed 338 runs in 7 venue matches at a strike rate of 176.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs RR, 56th Match

Jake Fraser McGurk

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

Rishabh Pant

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Samson, R Pant, J Buttler

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, T Stubbs, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, Y Chahal, T Boult

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: S Samson, R Pant, J Buttler, A Porel

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, Y Chahal, T Boult, S Sharma

