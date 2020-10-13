DC vs RR IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 14th, 2020

Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the high-flying Delhi Capitals taking on 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Delhi Capitals have done exceedingly well this season, with five wins in seven games. With a power-packed batting unit and an in-form Kagiso Rabada in their ranks, the Delhi Capitals are well on course for a top-four finish.

Although Rishabh Pant's availability is still up in the air, Delhi have the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to fall back on. Their depth should hold them in good stead during their game against the Royals as they eye a return to winning ways.

Unlike the Capitals, the Rajasthan Royals won their last IPL 2020 game, with Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia pulling off a heist against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite the morale-boosting win, they sit in the bottom half of the points table with three wins in seven games at the time of writing.

One of their losses came at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, where Ravichandran Ashwin starred with an economical spell in the powerplay overs. However, the Royals didn't have Ben Stokes, who adds much-needed balance and firepower, in their line-up then.

The head-to-head match-up between the two sides in the IPL is quite close as well, with Rajasthan holding the edge with 11 wins to Delhi's 10. However, Shreyas Iyer and Co. would love to do the double over the Royals and move to the top of the table with a win in Dubai.

With the likes of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the opposing ranks, the Capitals are in for a stern test with two valuable points up for grabs.

All in all, it should be an entertaining game, with both sides looking to gather momentum towards the back end of the IPL 2020 league stage.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Kartik Tyagi

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 30

Date: 14th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a competitive one, with an even contest between bat and ball expected on Wednesday.

Although the average first innings score in IPL 2020 at this venue is more than 170, the bowlers have enjoyed their fair share of success. While there is some swing on offer with the new ball, the pacers have used variations in pace to perfection in the middle overs.

The dimensions of the ground also aid the spinners, with the pitch offering some turn. As the game progresses, the pitch should get slower and slower, making it difficult for the chasing side to keep up with the required run-rate.

Teams have preferred to bat first upon winning the toss in IPL 2020, and this should remain the case on Wednesday as well. Anything above 160 should be a competitive total, with dew expected to play a part as the match progresses.

