DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 50

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 50th match will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the game on the back of two losses and will be keen to get back to winning ways. Despite the recent hiccups, SRH are still sitting in the top-half of the IPL 2022 points table. They face a Delhi Capitals side who haven't played to their full potential yet. Regardless, they have a strong roster filled with youth and experience and will back themselves to get the all-important win. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for an intriguing contest in Mumbai.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman.

SRH XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Match Details

DC vs SRH, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 50

Date and Time: 5th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is a good one to bat on with the previous fixture at the venue seeing 170 being chased down. The pacers might not get much swing early on, allowing batters to go on the attack. There should be some turn turn on offer for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. The dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, who will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a part in the second innings.

Click here to view the purple cap in IPL 2022.

Today’s DC vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran comes into the game on the back of a fine knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring his first fifty in IPL 2022. Pooran is a fine player of both spin and pace and is known for his six-hitting ability in the middle overs. While Pant has not been in bad form himself, Pooran is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022, but his knack for getting off to blistering starts at the top of the order is noteworthy. While he hasn't scored many runs over the last week or so, the conditions should favor Shaw, making him a fine addition to your DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel, who provides some much-needed balance and depth to the DC unit, had a decent outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last game. The Delhi Capitals all-rounder is also slowly finding his groove with the ball and could be backed to sustain his good form today.

Bowler

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has been SRH's go-to bowler in IPL 2022, impressing with his yorkers and variations. The star pacer currently has 17 wickets in nine matches, the highest for any pacer in the tournament so far. With his form and knack for picking up wickets bound to have a say, he is a must-have in your DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 596 points

Umran Malik (SRH) - 562 points

T Natarajan (SRH) - 549 points

Important stats for DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 264 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 44.00

Abhishek Sharma - 324 runs in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 36.00

Kuldeep Yadav - 17 wickets in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 15.82

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar