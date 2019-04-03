DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 4th, 2019

The 16th match of this year's IPL pits the formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad against their long-term favourite, Shikhar Dhawan and his Delhi Capitals team in one of the much-anticipated clashes of the season.

In what was one of the major talking points prior to the IPL Auction, Shikhar Dhawan chose to turn down Hyderabad's riches for that of his home franchise although SRH were able to grab three supremely talented individuals for themselves in Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Both sides finding themselves in the middle of the IPL Points Table with two wins apiece, this match presents an ample opportunity to solidify their stance in terms of a play-off place. With the likes of David Warner and Rishabh Pant in blistering form, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates

Delhi Capitals

On a slow pitch, Delhi will revert back to their two-spinners combination with Amit Mishra returning at the expense of Avesh Khan. Hanuma Vihari hasn't justified his selection and could be left out for Axar Patel, who could provide the comfort of another spin option. The rest of the side should remain the same with their top order in decent form.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Pant(WK), Ingram, Axar, Morris, Rabada, Harshal, Sandeep and Mishra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson should return in all likelihood with Mohammad Nabi sitting this one out inspite of an inspiring performance against the Royal Challengers last week. In this case, Deepak Hooda should make way for Shahbaz Nadeem with his spin likely to play a major role at the Feroz Shah Kotla. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have three century stands in as many games and will be key to the SRH fortunes once again on Thursday.

Possible XI: Warner, Bairstow (WK), Williamson/Nabi, Shankar, Manish, Yusuf, Rashid, Hooda/Nadeem, Bhuvi(C), Sandeep and Kaul

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 16

4th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Total Matches Played: 12

DC: 4 (33.3%)

SRH: 8 (66.7%)

Matches in Delhi: 4 (1 DC 3 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: 2 DC, 3 SRH

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 10 May 2018: SRH (191-1, 18.5 overs) beat DC (187-5, 20 overs) by nine wickets, Delhi

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 50)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant is the preferred wicket-keeper over the in-form, Jonny Bairstow. After his whirlwind knock against Mumbai, Pant hasn't fully come off in the IPL and would be eager to put on an encore of his 2018 performance when he scored an emphatic hundred against the same opposition.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner are must-haves in the side while the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Yusuf Pathan are also viable candidates with their explosive batting prowess. Manish Pandey could be opted for as well but with the limitations in the fantasy team, he could be ignored.

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar and Chris Morris are the ideal all-rounders to have in the side considering their form. Shankar has been promoted to number four ahead of big money signing Manish Pandey but as truly justified with eye-catching performances and will be expected to come good against his former side.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane are two of the world's best leg-spinners and are capable of picking a wicket or two irrespective of the nature of the pitch. Sandeep Sharma and Harshal Patel should complete the line-up with both of them doing well in recent games to justify their selection.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan and Rashid Khan are the front-runners for captaincy considering their form and ability while the might of David Warner cannot be ignored so easily after scoring in excess of 200 runs in the first three games for SRH this season.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner, Yusuf Pathan, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Yusuf Pathan, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Rashid Khan

