DC vs SRH IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Nov 8th, 2020

Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Delhi Capitals taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been absolutely sensational over the last few weeks, and they head into Qualifier 2 on the back of four consecutive wins. They beat both the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, who are the only other remaining teams in IPL 2020, during this winning streak.

Despite losing the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh to injury, SRH's bowling attack has done the business, with T Natarajan and Rashid Khan picking up 35 wickets between them. The duo of Kane Williamson and Jason Holder held their nerve against RCB with a epic partnership, while David Warner has been in excellent form as well.

Their opponents, the Delhi Capitals, aren't in the best of form. They have won only one of their last six games, with their batsmen unable to replicate their early-season form. Kagiso Rabada, who held the Purple Cap for almost the entire tournament, has been woeful in recent games, which has been detrimental to their fortunes. They will need the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer to come up with the goods against a well-rounded SRH bowling attack led by Rashid Khan.

The Delhi Capitals were on the receiving end of thumping losses in both their IPL 2020 fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rashid Khan spun a web around their batting unit, which has blown hot and cold in this IPL. However, the setting of this high-octane game makes it an even contest.

With a place in the final hanging in the balance, we should be in for another cracking play-off game in this IPL!

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Y Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha/Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eliminator 2

Date: 8th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in the Eliminator, the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slightly on the slower side. While there is some swing on offer with the new ball, the spinners have proven to be deadly on this surface with the square boundaries helping their cause.

Back-of-a-length deliveries and changes of pace are going to be critical to both teams' fortunes, with the ball stopping on the pitch slightly. With dew playing a big part in the second half of the match, both teams will look at chase upon winning the toss.

160-170 should be an excellent total here, and the conditions shouldn't change much during the game.

DC vs SRH IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DC vs SRH IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Ravi Ashwin and Sandeep Sharma

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Anrich Nortje and Shahbaz Nadeem

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada