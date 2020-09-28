DC vs SRH IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 29th, 2020

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 pits table-toppers Delhi Capitals against 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals have been the team to beat so far with two wins in two games. While their first game was an absolute thriller against KXIP, the likes of Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw came to the fore as they decimated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs.

While their bowling attack has done the damage of late, their batting unit is slowly finding its feet in the competition, which could spell doom for the others sides in this competition.

On the other hand, it has been a completely different story for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are winless after two games in IPL 2020. Most of their worries have been associated with their fragile middle order with David Warner's slow start to the season also compounding those woes.

However, SRH are more than capable of bouncing back with a good performance, especially with a solid bowling attack led by Rashid Khan.

SRH would feel at ease looking at the head-to-head record which reads 9-6 in their favour. However, they will be hoping for an improved performance from the likes of Saha and Nabi in the middle order, with both not setting the world ablaze in their previous encounter.

Thus, we should be in for another cracking game with both teams looking for two points to gain some momentum heading into the middle phase of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan/Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Amit Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Pritam Garg/Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11

Date: 29th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A very competitive game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday with something in it for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The pacers have found some swing early on in all three IPL 2020 games at this venue although batting against the new ball with the field restrictions on is relatively easier.

As the innings progresses, the spinners will come into play, paving the way for an exciting contest between them and the batsmen.

The average first innings score at this venue this IPL season is 167 with the chasing team coming out trumps twice. With dew also bound to come into play, one wouldn't be surprised if the captains opt to bowl first upon winning the toss.

DC vs SRH IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DC vs SRH IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Nabi, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Amit Mishra

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreyas Iyer, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Amit Mishra

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan