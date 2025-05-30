GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – Eliminator

The IPL 2025 playoffs have arrived. The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30.

Ad

It’s a straightforward equation: tonight's winner advances to Qualifier 2 and faces the Punjab Kings (PBKS), while the loser bows out of the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their final berth by beating PBKS on Thursday.

Despite losing their last two league games, GT enter this contest with the confidence of having beaten MI twice this season. But MI have the playoff pedigree, having won the title five times.

Ad

Trending

Fantasy-wise, this clash is loaded with top-tier picks. Here are three standout captain and vice-captain options for your Dream11 team tonight.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (GT)

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty Images

Sai Sudharsan has been the bedrock of Gujarat Titans’ batting this season. With 679 runs under his belt, he’s currently the Orange Cap holder, and he’s achieved that through unreal consistency.

Ad

With five half-centuries and a century to his name, Sai has controlled the ship delightfully. The elegant left-hander has batted across 39 IPL innings so far, and he has recorded a single-digit score just thrice.

Against Mumbai, Sudharsan has a solid record, having scored 170 runs in five innings at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 133.86. With Buttler out of the equation and GT forced to recalibrate their top three, Sudharsan becomes an even more pivotal player and an ideal captaincy pick.

Ad

#2 Shubman Gill (GT)

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill is breathing down Sudharsan's neck as he is just 30 runs away from his tally of 679. While the southpaw has five fifties, Gill has stitched up another successful season with six fifties so far.

Ad

He enjoys facing Mumbai, against whom the new India Test captain has scored 521 runs across 14 innings, averaging 37.21 and striking at nearly 142. His career-best 129 came against MI in an IPL playoff game in 2023.

For a long time in his stint with GT, Gill was touted to be extraordinary at home (Narendra Modi Stadium), but only decent away from home. However, he has gladly changed the narrative. This season, Gill has managed to hammer 445 runs at an incredible average of almost 90 in away games. This means he's a certainty to muster points for you.

Ad

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Talking about consistency, you cannot miss out Suryakumar Yadav, who is having a dream IPL 2025. If MI are still alive in the title race, it’s largely thanks to Suryakumar Yadav.

Ad

The flamboyant batter has returned to his imperious best in 2025, hammering 640 runs, easily the most for any MI player in an IPL season.

What makes him the No. 1 captain choice tonight is not just form, but his specific record against GT. Against the Titans, Suryakumar his staggering numbers see him with 283 runs in just six innings, averaging 56.6 and scoring at a phenomenal strike rate of 174.69. That includes a century and a fifty, both in pressure situations.

What’s more, Surya has already shown he enjoys batting at this very venue, having smashed 78 off 53 balls in his only outing in Mullanpur earlier this season. With Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks unavailable, Mumbai need Suryakumar more than ever in this knockout fixture. For fantasy users, he’s the ideal captain choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More