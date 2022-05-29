GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Final

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After two months of intense action, it comes down to the Titans and the Royals, who battle it out for the coveted IPL trophy. Gujarat have been the team to beat in IPL 2022, with the likes of David Miller and Rashid Khan impressing.

However, the Royals come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over RCB and will look to repeat their 2008 heroics. Key to their fortunes will be Jos Buttler, who is in scintillating form at the moment.

With both teams eyeing the coveted trophy, a cracking game beckons at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs RR Probable Playing XIs

GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami.

RR

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

Match: GT vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Final.

Date and Time: May 29, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a touch two-paced, with extra bounce on offer for the pacers. While there should be some swing early on, batters will look to score big in the first six overs during the powerplay field restrictions.

As the game progresses, spinners should play a role, considering the bigger dimensions of the ground aiding them. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put a total on the board. A total of 160-170 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being the key.

Check out the most sixes in IPL here.

Today’s GT vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Samson has shown glimpses of his ability in the last few games, using his range and experience to get quick runs in the middle overs. However, the RR captain is due a big score in IPL 2022, having missed out on a few fifties this season. With the conditions also suiting his style of batting, Samson is a must-have in your GT vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill, like Sanju Samson, is a brilliant player of both pace and spin. Although he isn't known to get off to quick starts at the top of the order, his ability to score big runs is noteworthy.

He looked good in his previous game against the Royals and will be keen to come up with the goods in this much-awaited game.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya: Pandya has been in decent form in the last few games, scoring valuable runs in the middle order. He comes into this game on the back of a good performance against the Royals. With Pandya likely to play a role with the ball as well, he's a must-have in your GT vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal is one of the best spinners in the world with 26 wickets to his name this season. The leg-spinner, though, hasn't done well in the playoffs, proving to be a touch expensive. However, given the conditions and his experience, he can be backed to flip the script and pick up a few wickets in this game.

Three best players to pick in GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 830 points

Jos Buttler (RR) - 1266 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 845 points.

Key stats for GT vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 824 runs in 16 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 58.86

Rashid Khan - 18 wickets in 15 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 22.39

Yuzvendra Chahal - 26 wickets in 16 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.50.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2022)

GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson.

GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav