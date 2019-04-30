CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 1st, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In Match 50 of IPL 2019, a top of the table clash is in store as Delhi Capitals travel to the Chepauk to face the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Delhi come into this match with a couple of brilliant wins under their belt and qualification already secure. CSK look to seal a top-two finish with the 1st Qualifier being played at their home stadium in Chennai.

With MS Dhoni set to return for the three-time champions, DC are set to face a stern test as they try and avenge their loss in the previous CSK vs DC 2019 clash. Here are a few tips to help you pick your CSK vs DC Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Playing XI Updates

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and captain MS Dhoni missed their previous game against Mumbai Indians but should return to the playing XI in what is a must-win game for them as far as the top two in the IPL Points Table is concerned.

Concerns over the form of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina still hang about while CSK's bowling unit looks quite settled with Deepak Chahar excelling for them with the new ball.

Possible XI: Watson, du Plessis, Raina, Rayudu, Jadhav, Dhoni (C&WK), Bravo, Jadeja, Chahar, Harbhajan and Tahir.

Delhi Capitals

No changes are expected from Delhi with spin set to play a major role on Wednesday. Axar Patel and Amit Mishra were quite accurate in the previous game alongside the Purple Cap holder, Kagiso Rabada while Shikhar Dhawan's red-hot form makes Delhi the favourites for this game.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have also played their part with timely knocks over the course of the season.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Ingram, Rutherford, Axar, Rabada, Mishra, Ishant and Lamichhane.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 50

1st May 2019, 8:00 PM IST

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Total Matches Played: 19

CSK:13

DC: 6

Matches in Chennai: 7 (5 CSK, 2 DC)

Last 5 Matches: 3 CSK, 2 DC

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 26 March 2019: CSK (150-4, 19.4 overs) beat DC (147-6, 20 overs) by six wickets, Delhi

Man of the Match: Shane Watson (44 off 26)

Last Match in Chennai: April 9 2015: CSK (150-7, 20 overs) beat DC (149-9, 20 overs) by 1 run

Man of the Match: Ashish Nehra (3/25)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant has been inconsistent this season but has averaged better away from home, making him a decent option although MS Dhoni is the clear front-runner if included in the playing XI. Considering the nature of the pitch, Dhoni's calculated approach gives him the nod over the aggressive, Rishabh Pant.

Batsmen: Suresh Raina and Shane Watson are due for big scores on Wednesday with the IPL Playoffs fast approaching. With three back to back fifties, Shikhar Dhawan is also a decent option. Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw are also good options to complete the fantasy team depending on the balance of the CSK vs DC Dream11 team.

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo hasn't picked many wickets since his return from injury but should pick a wicket or two as the game. Along with the West Indian, Axar Patel should suffice as the second all-round option.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are must-haves in the fantasy team while the likes of Deepak Chahar and Sandeep Lamichhane are also good options to have on a helpful Chepauk pitch. Amit Mishra has also done well on such pitches in the past and is also one to watch out for.

Captain: Suresh Raina has looked good in patches and will love to score some runs heading into the business end of the tournament. Along with him, Shreyas Iyer and Shane Watson are also viable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: MS Dhoni(WK), Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Dwayne Bravo, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar and Sandeep Lamichhane. Captain: Suresh Raina

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Rishabh Pant (WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dwayne Bravo, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar and Amit Mishra. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.