DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 4th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the first clash of an exciting weekend of IPL 2019 action, Delhi Capitals look to their bit in sealing a top two finish as they face off against Rajasthan Royals, who do not avail the services of inspirational captain, Steven Smith for this do-or-die encounter. Delhi Capitals have done exceedingly well this season although their home form is something to be desired of with team management unable to comprehend the conditions perfectly.

After a loss to CSK earlier in the week, Delhi Capitals need to register a win and give their faithful fans one last win while Royals will hope to upstage the likes of Dhawan and Pant in their own battle for a playoff spot. While rain did hamper their playoff bid, they still have an outside chance of making into the fourth place in the IPL Points Table 2019. Here are a few tips to help you pick your DC vs RR Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Playing XI Updates:

Delhi Capitals:

Kagiso Rabada's fitness is still in question with the World Cup also in mind for the Delhi spearhead. Apart from the one position, the rest of the side should ideally remain the same although Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane could get a go with the number of right handers in the RR line-up. Dhawan and Iyer are in fine touch while the likes of Pant and Ingram have also chipped in well with vital cameos, making them outright favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Ingram, Rutherford, Axar, Morris/Lamichhane, Suchith/Ishant, Boult and Mishra

Rajasthan Royals:

With the Kotla pitch set to favour spin, an extra spinner could be included with Ish Sodhi and Midhun in their ranks. Steven Smith should be replaced by Ashton Turner with Ajinkya Rahane most likely to assume captaincy. Varun Aaron proved to be quite expensive in his solitary over but should be persisted with for this game while the onus will be on Sanju Samson and Ajinkya Rahane to take the Royals home.

Possible XI: Livingstone, Rahane(C), Samson (WK), Turner, Parag, Binny, Lomror, Gopal, Thomas, Unadkat and Aaron

Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 53

4th May 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 19

DC: 8

RR: 11

Matches in Delhi: 7 (4 DC 3 RR)

Last 5 Matches: 2 DC 3 RR

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 22 April 2019: DC (193-4, 19.2 overs) beat RR (191-6, 20 overs) by six wickets, Jaipur

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant (78 off 36)

Last Match in Delhi: 2 May 2018: DC (196-6, 17.1 overs) beat RR (146-5, 12 overs) by 4 runs (D/L Method)

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant (69 off 29)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant proved to be the difference in the previous DC vs RR clash and will be looking to strike some form as they head into the IPL play-offs with the motive of winning the tournament. Sanju Samson has also scored well off late but Rishabh Pant should get the nod with the likes of Shreyas Gopal and Parag bowling into him in the middle overs.

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw hasn't been consistent enough this year inspite of glimpses of his brilliance in the powerplay overs. He is one to watch out for during this match while Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer. Shikhar Dhawan has scored three fifties in his last four innings and is also a handy option to have at the top of the DC batting unit. If included in the playing XI, Ashton Turner is also a worth-while option along with Liam Livingstone.

Allrounders: Axar Patel has proved to be a shrewd acquisition for DC this season with vital runs and wickets to his name. He is a must have in the side along with upcoming superstar, Riyan Parag. Parag has stood up for RR in the crunch moments and should come into play with bat and ball in the second DC vs RR match of the season.

Bowlers: Shreyas Gopal is coming into this game with a hattrick in his previous game. Along with Amit Mishra, Gopal and Unadkat are great options to have in the fantasy team. With Kagiso Rabada's set to miss the rest of the IPL due to precautionary measures, Boult and Suchith are great options as well.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw should be backed to make most of the home conditions and score some runs at the top of the DC order. Along with Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane are also great options to have as captain for the DC vs RR 2019 match.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal. Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Sanju Samson (WK), Ashton Turner, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Oshane Thomas and Shreyas Gopal. Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

