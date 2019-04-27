KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 28th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

With MI and KKR lying nearly at opposite ends of the IPL Points Table, the second match on Sunday at the Eden Gardens holds utmost importance for the home side, who come into the match on the back of six consecutive losses. After four wins from their first five games, KKR have capitulated extraordinarily with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Robin Uthappa even being dropped owing to poor form. Their opponents, Mumbai Indians, head into this match with a morale boosting win in Chennai and no huge worries heading into the clash, with Rohit Sharma and Lasith Malinga slowly coming back to their best.

While Andre Russell still remains their best asset, KKR will need to find more heroes from their squad if they are to upstage the Mumbai Indians to stay alive in the competition. Here are a few tips to help you pick your KKR vs MI Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Playing XI Updates:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Carlos Brathwaithe has proved ineffective in both his outings for KKR and should ideally make way for Matt Kelly or Harry Gurney while Kuldeep Yadav could also return in what is a do-or-die game for them. Dinesh Karthik was exceptional at number four although Sunil Narine's batting position is still being debated with him batting at number five in the previous game.

Possible XI: Lynn, Narine, Gill, Rana, Karthik(C&WK), Russell, Rinku, Chawla, Kuldeep, Prasidh and Gurney/Kelly

Mumbai Indians:

Inspite of Evin Lewis and Anukul Roy having a decent outing in Chennai, both of them could make way for Ishan Kishan and Jason Behrendorff with the conditions favouring swing bowling. The rest of the side picks itself with Hardik and Krunal Pandya providing the balance in the side with their three-dimensional skill-set. With Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock doing well at the top of the order, MI enter the match as the undeniable favourites in the first KKR vs MI clash of the season.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), de Kock(WK), Lewis/Kishan, Surya, Hardik, Krunal, Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Anukul/Behrendorff, Bumrah and Malinga.

Match Details:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 47

28th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 23

KKR: 5

MI: 18

Matches in Kolkata: 9 (2 KKR 7 MI)

Last 5 Matches: 0 KKR 5 MI

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 9 May 2018: MI (210-6, 20 overs) beat KKR (108, 18.1 overs) by 102 runs, Kolkata

Man of the Match: Ishan Kishan (62 off 21)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the preferred choice with the southpaw scoring 393 runs this season. With a lack of a wicket-taking option upfront for KKR, Quinton de Kock could have a field day on Sunday and add more and more runs to his tally.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn are decent options at the top of the order with the former even scoring a fifty in his previous outing. Nitish Rana has had a wonderful IPL this time around and would be eager to score some runs against his former team on Sunday while Shubman Gill is also a handy option to opt for.

Allrounders: With as many as four talented allrounders on offer, Hardik and Krunal Pandya are must haves in the team with one of Andre Russell or Sunil Narine slotting in keeping in mind the balance of the side.

Bowlers: On a green wicket, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga are bound to pick a wicket or two in the first KKR vs MI 2019 clash, making them invaluable assets to the fantasy team. The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Piyush Chawla are also viable options and could round off the fantasy team as well.

Captain: Chris Lynn and Quinton de Kock are the ideal choice for captaincy with their ability to accelerate in the first six overs being critical to either side's chances.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Prasidh Krishna, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Quinton de Kock (WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Hardik Pandya, Prasidh Krishna, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Quinton de Kock

