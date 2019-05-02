KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 3rd, 2019

After a disappointing run of games which saw them succumb to six consecutive defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders finally found their mojo courtesy of a 34 runs win over MI on Sunday. With KKR needing to win all of their remaining games, they run into the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali where the home side have only lost one game since the start of IPL 2018.

The undoubted MVP of this season, Andre Russell, still holds key for KKR with the burly allrounder scoring in excess of 400 runs at a mind boggling strike rate of 208. But KXIP too have a few superstars in their ranks in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, who are capable of taking the game away from the opposition in a jiffy. With the Mohali wicket already playing host to a few high-scoring encounters, one can expect more fireworks from the likes of Chris Lynn, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle with two crucial points in the balance. Here are a few tips to help you pick your KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Kings XI Punjab:

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Playing XI Updates:

Kings XI Punjab:

David Miller could miss out after a few lacklustre performances in the middle order with Moises Henriques or Sam Curran waiting for their opportunity. PrabhSimran Singh had an underwhelming debut with a 17-ball 16 and could possibly make way for Sarfaraz Khan, who impressed one and all in the initial stages of the tournament. Mujeeb ur Rahman conceded 66 in his four overs and should subsequently be replaced with Andrew Tye, who should improve the death bowling stocks of the team.

Possible XI: Gayle, Rahul, Agarwal, Sarfaraz/PrabhSimran, Miller/Henriques, Pooran (WK), Ashwin (C), Tye/Mujeeb, Shami, Murugan and Arshdeep.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

After a brilliant show with the bat against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KKR will be tempted to play the same set of players although they did look a bowler short during Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg. Rinku Singh could be replaced with Kuldeep Yadav or Prasidh Krishna to accommodate the extra option. Harry Gurney also looked out of sorts inspite of picking two wickets but should keep hold of his place in the side as Matt Kelly awaits on the sidelines. Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill's return to form bodes well for KKR and should complement Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell with the bat.

Possible XI: Lynn, Gill, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik(C&WK), Russell, Narine, Rinku/Kuldeep, Sandeep Warrier, Chawla and Gurney

Match Details:

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 52

3 May 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 24

KKR: 16

KXIP: 8

Matches in Mohali: 6 (3 KXIP 3 KKR)

Last 5 Matches: 2 KXIP 3 KKR

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 27 March 2019: KKR (218-4, 20 overs) beat KXIP (190-4, 20 overs) by 28 runs, Kolkata

Man of the Match: Andre Russell (48 off 17 and 2/21)

Last Match in Mohali: 9 May 2017: KXIP (167-6, 20 overs) beat KKR (153-6, 20 overs) by 14 runs

Man of the Match: Mohit Sharma (2/24)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With uncertainty over KXIP's keeper for the game on Friday, Dinesh Karthik is a safer bet with the Indian international in good form as well for KKR off late.

Batsmen: Second to only David Warner in the Orange Cap standings, KL Rahul is the ideal choice with his record in Mohali being simply irresistible. With over 500 runs this season, Rahul looks set for more runs against a relatively weak KKR bowling who have struggled to pick wickets regularly. Along with him, home town boy Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal are also great options while one of Nitish Rana or Robin Uthappa should suffice as the fourth batting option.

Allrounders: Andre Russell is a must have with his blistering form with the bat taken into account. Capable of picking wickets as well, Russell offers the complete package in the T20 format and should be picked alongside Ravi Ashwin in the second KXIP vs KKR clash of the season.

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla and Murugan Ashwin should make use of the slightly longer boundaries square of the wicket with their loopy leg-spin while Mohammad Shami is a must have with this searing yorkers having a big impact in the death. Harry Gurney has blown hot and cold this season but could be vital in this match.

Captain: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are the frontrunners for captaincy with their knowledge of the prevalent conditions and the confidence they carry for their previous outings earlier in the week. In the form that he is in currently, Andre Russell is also one you cannot ignore for KXIP vs KKR 2019.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Dinesh Karthik (WK), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Ravi Ashwin, Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Sunil Narine. Captain: KL Rahul

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Dinesh Karthik (WK), Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Ravi Ashwin, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami. Captain: Shubman Gill

