IPL 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second match as part of the first double-header of IPL 2019 pits young and resurgent, Delhi Capitals with a daunting task of upstaging heavyweights Mumbai Indians in their own backyard. Radical change has been the theme for the Delhi franchise with the arrivals of Shikhar Dhawan and big-money signing, Colin Ingram bringing about a sense of freshness within the franchise, desperate for some success in the IPL.

Mumbai, on the other hand, look to bounce back after a disappointing season last year with a number of quality players added to their young brigade. With both teams looking to drift away make inroads to the top in the IPL Points Table, some of the best young Indian talent are set to showcase their talents, much to the delight of fantasy players alike.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne and Jayant Yadav

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa

Playing XI Updates:

Mumbai Indians:

With Rohit Sharma confirming his position in the batting order, one of Lewis and De Kock will partner him at the top of the order while Suryakumar Yadav will revert back to his usual middle order position. The Pandya brothers are mainstays of the side while Kieron Pollard's recent surge in form during his PSL stint might see him play higher up the order at five. Ben Cutting and Mitchell McClenaghan should be the other overseas players while Jasprit Bumrah will once again be their go-to bowler with the ball.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), Lewis/de Kock, Kishan (WK), Suryakumar, Hardik, Krunal, Pollard, Cutting, McClenaghan, Markande and Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi possess arguably the best batting unit with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in their ranks and would ideally back to come good against a formidable Mumbai attack. DC need to sort out their overseas combination with a lack of a bonafide finisher in the middle order. Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane will handle the spin duties while Delhi are blessed to have a lot of viable players in their fast bowling arsenal. The mouth-watering prospect of Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada playing together is firmly on the cards while one of Ishant Sharma and Avesh Khan should complete a formidable bowling unit.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Ingram, Pant(WK), Axar, Harshal/Tewatia, Rabada, Boult, Lamichhane and Ishant/Avesh.

Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 3

24th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Head to Head:

Total Number of Matches played: 22

MI: 11 (50%)

DC: 11 (50%)

Matches in Mumbai: 7 (5 MI, 2 DC)

Last 5 Matches: MI 3 DC 2

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 20 May, 2018: Delhi Capitals (174-4, 20 overs) beat Mumbai Indians ( 163-10, 19.3 overs) by 11 runs

Man of the Match - Amit Mishra (3/19)

Last Match in Mumbai: 14 April, 2018: Delhi Capitals (195-3, 20 overs) beat Mumbai Indians(194-7, 20 overs) by 7 wickets.

Man of the Match - Jason Roy (91 off 53)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: The highest run-scorer in the league stage last year, Rishabh Pant is the ideal choice with the Delhi keeper most likely to play the floater role this year. Inspite of Ishan Kishan's strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Pant should get the nod in their first match of the season.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are must have players in the side while Suryakumar Yadav is also good selection with his recent form taken into consideration. One of Prithvi Shaw or Shikhar Dhawan would also suffice as the fourth batting option in the side.

All-rounders: The likes of Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are great options to have with all of them bound to play a part with both bat and ball. Axar Patel is likely to be given more responsibility with the bat and should be backed to score some runs and boundaries provided he gets the chance to do so.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are the two of the finest exponents of the yorker and are sure to pick a wicket or two on Sunday, making them must haves in the side. Wrist spinners are the current trend in T20 cricket, directing towards the selection of Sandeep Lamichhane and Mayank Markande.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer scored 484 runs in just ten matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and should be backed to continue his supreme form against his home side, Mumbai. All-rounder, Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma are also good to have as captain of the fantasy side with their undeniable ability to influence proceedings.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: Rohit Sharma

