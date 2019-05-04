MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 5th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 30 // 04 May 2019, 14:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the last league game of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, it boils down to two teams with contrasting goals as Mumbai Indians play host to Kolkata Knight Riders at the historic Wankhede Stadium in the second game on Sunday. While Mumbai Indians look for a win to seal a top two finish in the IPL Points Table, Kolkata Knight Riders desperately seek a win to just make it to the play-offs with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab also in the race. With an inferior NRR when compared to that of SRH, KKR need to win big which is another problem altogether considering MI's strength in both the batting and bowling departments. The previous MI vs KKR 2019 clash saw two exceptional innings from Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell. Considering the Wankhede surface and the dimensions of the ground, one wouldn't be wrong to expect an encore of the same. Here are a few tips to help you pick your MI vs KKR Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Playing XI Updates:

Mumbai Indians:

After a close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad which needed a Super Over to separate the two teams, MI would ponder a few changes with Evin Lewis and Barinder Sran dropping out for Ishan Kishan and Beuran Hendricks. The Pandya brothers provide the perfect balance with their skill-set although it has been Quinton de Kock who has led them with 462 runs this season.

Advertisement

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Rohit (C), Lewis/Ishan, Suryakumar, Hardik, Krunal, Pollard, Chahar, Bumrah, Malinga and Sran/Beuran

Kolkata Knight Riders:

In the previous game in Mumbai, spin did play a crucial role especially in the second innings which could force Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion at the expense of Rinku Singh while the rest of the side should remain unchanged. Shubman Gill has been at the centre of KKR's resurgence with three fifties in four outings as an opener for the two-time IPL champions. Andre Russell will once again be at in the limelight with the big Jamaican already scoring in excess of 500 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 205.

Possible XI: Lynn, Gill, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik(C&WK), Russell, Narine, Rinku/Kuldeep, Sandeep Warrier, Gurney/Kelly and Chawla.

Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 56

5th May 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 24

MI: 18

KKR: 6

Matches in Wankhede: 8 (7 MI 1 KKR)

Last 5 Matches: 4 MI 1 KKR

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 28 April 2019: KKR (232-2, 20 overs) beat MI (198-7, 20 overs) by 34 runs, Kolkata

Man of the Match: Andre Russell (80 off 40 and 2/25)

Last Match in Mumbai: 6 May 2019: MI (181-4, 20 overs) beat KKR (168-6, 20 overs) by 13 runs

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya (35 off 20 and 2/19)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been in terrific form over the season and should be preferred ahead of KKR captain, Dinesh Karthik. With KKR not being able to pick many wickets in the powerplay, it could be de Kock's day.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma has many fond memories of playing against KKR and is one to watch out for along with the likes of Shubman Gill, who comes into this match on the back of two back-to-back fifties. Robin Uthappa has had a mediocre season so far and would love to contribute against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell are must haves considering the kind of form they are with the bat. While they can be handy with the ball as well, Krunal Pandya is also a worth-while option with his skill-set.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga are great options with the new ball as well in the death overs while Piyush Chawla should be backed to overcome his poor form of late on Sunday. One of Sandeep Warrier or Harry Gurney should round of the bowling department for the MI vs KKR Dream11 team.

Captain: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the front-runners for captaincy with their ability to play big knocks at the top of the their respective team's batting order although Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya cannot be ignored as well.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla and Sandeep Warrier. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla and Sandeep Warrier. Captain: Andre Russell

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.