MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 2nd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 35 // 01 May 2019, 16:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

With only a handful of games remaining in the IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to inch closer to a top four finish in the IPL Points Table as they face a wounded Mumbai Indians side at the iconic Wankhede on Thursday. SRH have blown hot and cold this season with inconsistency marking their campaign and leaving them in a play-off dogfight amongst the likes of KKR and KXIP. Without the services of the Orange Cap holder, David Warner for the rest of the tournament, SRH do face a stern test against a Mumbai Indians side consisting of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. MI will also look to seal their place in the top four and possibly a top two finish as well at the expense of DC or CSK. The previous MI vs SRH clash saw a low-scoring thriller with Alzarri Joseph putting in the best bowling performances in IPL history but with the Wankhede surface taken into account, lots of runs are in store for the likes of Quinton de Kock and Kane Williamson. Here are a few tips to help you pick your MI vs SRH Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates:

Mumbai Indians:

Evin Lewis could drop out of the playing XI with an extra bowler possibly adding more balance to the side. With the West Indian batting out of position for the Mumbai Indians, it pushes down Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, who could be quite lethal with the bat as well. Barinder Sran should also make way after a horror show in Kolkata with Ishan Kishan and Beuran Hendricks waiting on the wings. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been fairly consistent with the bat at the top of the order but will be looking to go big with a playoff place hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Rohit(C), Ishan/Lewis, Surya, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Chahar, Bumrah, Malinga and Sran/Beuran Hendricks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

After a win in David Warner's last game of IPL 2019, SRH should rope in Martin Guptill, who can be equally destructive as the former SRH captain. SRH's problem with the middle order surfaced in the first MI vs SRH 2019 clash courtesy of Alzarri Joseph but Manish Pandey's burst of form relieves some of the fears. Kane Williamson's hasn't been able to replicate his 2018 form when he won the Orange Cap but with the absence of Warner, the onus is on the Kiwi to deliver the goods.

Possible XI: Guptill, Saha(WK), Pandey, Williamson(C), Shankar, Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid, Khaleel, Sandeep and Bhuvneshwar.

Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 51

2nd May 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 13

MI: 6

SRH: 7

Matches at Wankhede: 4 (3 MI 1 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: 2 MI 3 SRH

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 6 April 2019: MI (136-7, 20 overs) beat SRH (96, 17.4 overs) by 40 runs, Hyderabad

Man of the Match: Alzarri Joseph (6/12)

Last Match in Mumbai: SRH (118, 18.4 overs) beat MI (87, 18.5 overs) by 31 runs

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan (2/11)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock failed in MI's previous game and should bounce back considering his calibre. Although Saha has also done well in the past at the Wankhede, de Kock should be picked without any hesitation.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey are great options to have in the fantasy team while Suryakumar Yadav is also one to watch out for during this match. Kane Williamson is due for a big performance and with Warner unavailable, he would be eager to score some runs.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya is a must have in the team especially in the form he is in while his brother, Krunal Pandya should also offer something in all three facets. With a couple of left-handers in the Mumbai line-up, Mohammad Nabi is also a handy option.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan are invaluable assets to any fantasy team. Along with the aforementioned duo, Rahul Chahar is also a great option with his accurate leg-spin. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed are also good options to complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey are great options as captain while Hardik Pandya's skill-set should bring in points with both bat and ball.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar. Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Captain: Manish Pandey

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.