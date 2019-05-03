RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 4th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

It comes down to the last game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were found themselves on the receiving end of a Jasprit Bumrah-Hardik Pandya special in a super over on Thursday. Needing a win to proceed to the IPL playoffs courtesy of their superior NRR, SRH play bottom-placed, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who come into the weekend as the only team ousted from the reckoning for a top four finish in the IPL Points Table.

Inspite of having several talented individuals in their line-up, it hasn't come off for Virat Kohli and his men with yet another last place finish looming large upon them. Inspite of a disappointing campaign, RCB would love to avenge their mighty loss in the first RCB vs SRH 2019 clash when Bairstow and Warner notched up centuries, by hindering SRH's plight for a place in the playoffs. With a lot at stake for the 2016 IPL Champions, here are a few tips to help you pick your RCB vs SRH Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB might be pondering a few changes to give their squad members some game time as they try and plan for the upcoming edition. Big money signing, Shimron Hetmyer could get a match with Marcus Stoinis also unavailable for them while Heinrich Klaasen should keep hold of his place as the designated finisher. Gurkeerat Singh is also one who is in danger of losing his place in the side with Shivam Dube waiting while Kulwant Khejroliya could sit this one out for the experience of Tim Southee. Pawan Negi should keep his place in the side with the number of right-handers in the SRH batting unit as they seek to dent the relatively weaker SRH batting unit on Saturday.

Possible XI: Parthiv (WK), Virat (C), de Villiers, Hetmyer, Klaasen, Gurkeerat/Dube, Negi, Umesh, Saini, Chahal and Southee/Khejroliya

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma should make way for Deepak Hooda considering their lack of power hitters towards the end of their innings against Mumbai Indians. Mohammad Nabi has done well with the bat in the last two games and will be key against RCB. He was the star with the ball in the first RCB vs SRH 2019 clash and will hope to continue in the same manner while much is expected of Kane Williamson after a disastrous show so far in the IPL.

Manish Pandey has finally risen to the occasion and slowly justifying his lofty price tag and will key at his home ground, where he captains his Ranji team, Karnataka. Thampi had an outing to forget in the corresponding fixture in 2018 and should ideally make way for Sandeep Sharma, whose record against RCB is one to keep an eye on

Possible XI: Guptill, Saha(WK), Pandey, Williamson (C), Shankar, Nabi, Abhishek/Hooda, Rashid, Sandeep, Khaleel and Bhuvneshwar.

Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 54

4th May 2019, 8:00 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 14

RCB: 5

SRH: 8

No Result: 1

Matches in Bangalore: 7 (4 RCB 2 SRH 1 NR)

Last 5 Matches: 1 RCB 3 SRH 1 NR

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 31 March 2019: SRH (231-2, 20 overs) beat RCB (113, 19.5 overs) by 118 runs, Hyderabad

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow (114 off 56)

Last Match in Bangalore: 17 May 2018: RCB (218-6, 20 overs) beat SRH (204-3, 20 overs) by 14 runs

Man of the Match: AB de Villiers (69 off 39)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha has shown glimpses of his talent at the top of the order with quick fire cameos. While Parthiv Patel has also impressed with his flamboyant batting, Saha should be preferred option for this crucial clash.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are due for a big innings and hope to give their faithful fans something to cheer after another disappointing season for the Bangalore franchise. Alongside them, Manish Pandey is also one for the taking with the former RCB and KKR batsman scoring 305 runs in just nine innings. One of Heinrich Klaasen or Martin Guptill should suffice as the fourth and final batting option.

Allrounders: With uncertainty surrounding RCB's designated all-rounder for the second RCB vs SRH match of the season, Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Nabi are the preferred options with both of them bound to come into play in the latter half with the bat while Nabi's off spin should also prove to be handy.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal are must have players in the fantasy team with their ability to pick wickets at will while Navdeep Saini is also another good option with his ability to bowl at a very high pace with nagging line and lengths. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Umesh Yadav are also in the mix with their recent form strengthening their case.

Captain: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are frontrunners for captaincy with their ability to score runs at a rapid pace quite effortlessly. Along with the RCB duo, Manish Pandey is also a great option as captain for RCB vs SRH.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed. Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Gurkeerat Singh, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav. Captain: Manish Pandey

