RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 27th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 101 // 26 Apr 2019, 16:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In what is a pivotal clash in the context of the IPL Points Table and the subsequent play-offs, a depleted Rajasthan Royals side host a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress, Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Without Stokes and Archer, Royals enter this clash as the clear underdogs although their opponents, SRH also reap the loss of wicket-keeper, Jonny Bairstow, who has forged a superb partnership with David Warner.

The last RR vs SRH encounter saw Sanju Samson's hundred being trumped by a David Warner special and with the pitch playing better, another competitive game between two former IPL champions is on the cards. Here are a few tips to help you pick your RR vs SRH Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates

Rajasthan Royals

With Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer leaving for national duty, Ashton Turner and Ish Sodhi should come in for the English duo. After a 'man of-the match' performance in Kolkata, Varun Aaron should keep hold of his place although RR's perceived lack of depth in their batting could be spot of bother heading into the second RR vs SRH 2019 clash.

The onus will be on the top three of Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane and Steven Smith who seem to be in good touch as well.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Rahane, Samson(WK), Smith(C), Turner, Binny, Parag, Gopal, Livingston/Sodhi, Unadkat, Aaron and Thomas

Sunrisers Hyderabad

A few changes are expected from the Orange Army due to the departure of Jonny Bairstow. While Wriddhiman Saha is sure to don the gloves for SRH, Kane Williamson should return to play at number three. This would push Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar down the order inspite of fruitful outings in Chennai.

Sandeep Sharma has tailed off after a good start to the IPL and is most likely to make way for Siddarth Kaul.

Possible XI: Warner, Saha(WK), Williamson (C), Pandey, Shankar, Shakib, Hooda, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel and Kaul/Sandeep.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 45

27th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Total Matches Played: 10

RR: 4

SRH: 6

Matches in Jaipur: 2 (1 RR 1 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: 1 RR 4 SRH

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 30 March 2019: SRH (201-5, 19 overs) beat RR (198-2, 20 overs) by five wickets, Hyderabad

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan (15 off 8 and 1/24)

Last Match in Jaipur: 29 April 2018: SRH (151-7, 20 overs) beat RR(140-6, 20 overs) by 11 runs

Man of the Match: Kane Williamson (63 off 43)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson should be backed with an inclusion in the fantasy team after showing glimpses of what he is fully capable off in Kolkata. With uncertainty over who will don the gloves for SRH, Sanju Samson is a safe pick as well.

Batsmen: Steve Smith and David Warner are must-have players for this game with their form strengthening their case. In-form batsman, Manish Pandey is also one for the taking while Ajinkya Rahane burst of form over the last couple of games also holds him in good stead.

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar has been decent with the bat inspite of scoring a fifty this season. Along with him, youngster, Riyan Parag is a must-have with the 17-year-old grabbing everyone's attention after brilliant knocks against MI and KKR.

Bowlers: On a pitch that should offer some turn, Rashid Khan and Shreyas Gopal are viable options in the RR vs SRH fantasy team. In the absence of Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas is set to spearhead the RR bowling unit and should pick a wicket or two while one of Khaleel Ahmed or Bhuvneshwar Kumar should suffice as the final bowling option.

Captain: Sanju Samson and David Warner are the front-runners after their brilliant performances in the previous RR vs SRH match. Rashid Khan is an outsider for captaincy with the Afghan looking to bounce back after a disappointing performance against CSK.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Sanju Samson (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith, Vijay Shankar, Riyan Parag, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Sanju Samson

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Sanju Samson (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Steven Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Vijay Shankar, Riyan Parag, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed. Captain: Rashid Khan

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.