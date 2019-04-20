SRH vs KKR Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's IPL Match - April 21st, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

Inspite of starting the season quite emphatically with three wins out of four, mid-season crisis has seen Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders stumble into the bottom half of the IPL Points Table. In the first SRH vs KKR clash, Andre Russell set the tone for the rest of the season with a blitzkrieg to hand SRH a loss in their first game of the campaign and would be hoping for more of the same after nearly pulling off an improbable win against RCB. As they seek to put an end to a four match winless streak, KKR have a stern test ahead of them with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's form even accounting for the table-toppers CSK. With a win necessary for either side to keep them in the hunt, here are a few tips to help you pick your SRH vs KKR Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Playing XI Updates:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

After a dominant performance against a Dhoni-less CSK, SRH shouldn't be making any changes for the second SRH vs KKR 2019 encounter with the bowling unit also firing in unison. Kane Williamson will be expected to come out all guns blazing to complement their explosive opening duo of Warner and Bairstow. With the pitch having some grass over it as well, the likes of Bhuvneshwar and Khaleel are certain to come into play and should set the tone with the new ball for SRH.

Possible XI: Bairstow (WK), Warner, Williamson (C), Vijay, Hooda, Yusuf, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Nadeem and Sandeep.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

After a tough loss to RCB at home, KKR might be pondering a few changes with the likes of Harry Gurney and Kuldeep Yadav underperforming off late. In Matt Kelly, KKR have a solid yet unproven entity who can nail the yorkers at will while Prasidh Krishna has been unlucky with the ball inspite of bowling well. KKR tinkered with their batting in the previous game with Shubman Gill bring sent in at number three but the nature of the pitch should see Uthappa reclaim his regular position.

Possible XI: Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik(C&WK), Russell, Gill, Chawla, Kuldeep, Prasidh and Kelly/Gurney

Match Details:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 38

21st April 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 16

SRH: 6

KKR: 10

Matches in Hyderabad: 5 (3 KKR 2 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: 2 SRH 3 KKR

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 24th March 2019: KKR (183-4, 19.4 overs) beat SRH (181-3, 20 overs) by six wickets, Kolkata

Man of the Match: Andre Russell (49 off 19)

Last Match in Hyderabad: 19th May 2018: KKR (173-5, 19.4 overs) by SRH (172-9, 20 overs) by five wickets

Man of the Match: Chris Lynn (55 off 43)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow is in very good form and should be preferred over Dinesh Karthik, who has underwhelmed this season. Although he isn't a bad option to go for, Bairstow has looked very good and should score some runs at the top of the order for SRH.

Batsmen: David Warner and Chris Lynn are viable options with their ability to explode in the powerplay while the likes of Robin Uthappa and Vijay Shankar are also in the running for the vacant spots in the fantasy team. Nitish Rana was brilliant against RCB and could slot in for either of Uthappa or Lynn.

Allrounders: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are in decent form and are invaluable picks to any fantasy team. One of them should accompany Vijay Shankar, who is due for a big score with the bat in the middle order.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan had a great outing against CSK and is a must have for this SRH vs KKR Dream11 team along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. One of Prasidh Krishna or Harry Gurney should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Robin Uthappa struggled against RCB, which had an adverse effect on the proceedings but should come back strong against a good SRH side while the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Sunil Narine are also good options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #1: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Kane Williamson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Robin Uthappa

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #2: Dinesh Karthik (WK), David Warner, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kane Williamson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Vijay Shankar, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Sunil Narine

