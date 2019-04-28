SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 29th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

As the IPL enters into that phase of the season where each and every match bares the importance of more than just the two points on offer in the IPL Points Table, two teams SRH and KXIP with five wins apiece look to boost their chances of qualification as they face each other in Hyderabad on Monday.

In the previous SRH vs KXIP clash, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal paved the way for a brilliant win at home and would be hopeful of more of the same as they look to bounce back into winning ways as soon as possible. SRH on the other hand, return back to Hyderabad after two losses on the road as they seek two precious points to dictate their playoff aspirations rather than banking on other results.

With a potential knock-out game in store for the cricketing fraternity, here are a few tips to help you pick your SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Playing XI Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After two back to back losses, SRH might be pondering a few changes keeping in mind the threat KXIP carries around in the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Siddarth Kaul should keep his place after an off day on Saturday while Shakib Al Hasan could make way for Mohammad Nabi. Kane Williamson is due for a big innings and will be expected to fire alongside David Warner, who has been in brilliant form this season.

Possible XI: Warner, Williamson (C), Pandey, Saha(WK), Shankar, Hooda, Shakib/Nabi, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Kaul and Khaleel.

Kings XI Punjab

With Nicolas Pooran doing well in the previous game, he should keep his place in the side while Mujeeb ur Rahman could be back for KXIP for this crucial match. This could force a couple of changes with David Miller looking out of sorts in Bangalore while Ankit Rajpoot could also face the axe. The onus will be on opening duo, Gayle and Rahul to lead them to a crucial win against a dominant SRH bowling unit.

Possible XI: Gayle, Rahul, Agarwal, Nair/Miller, Mandeep, Pooran, Ashwin(C), Viljoen, Murugan, Shami and Mujeeb/Rajpoot.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 48

29th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Total Matches Played: 13

SRH: 9

KXIP: 4

Matches in Hyderabad: 6 (5 SRH 1 KXIP)

Last 5 Matches: 3 SRH 2 KXIP

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 8th April 2019: KXIP (151-4, 19.5 overs) beat SRH (150-4, 20 overs) by six wickets, Mohali

Man of the Match: KL Rahul (71 off 53)

Last Match in Hyderabad: 26 April 2018: SRH (132-6, 20 overs) beat KXIP (119, 19.2 overs) by 13 runs

Man of the Match: Ankit Rajpoot (5/14)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha played in his first game of the season on Saturday although he couldn't make much of an impact. Although Pooran isn't a bad option, Saha's experience makes him an attractive proposition to have in your fantasy team.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are must-haves in the team alongside the Orange Cap holder, David Warner. With Manish Pandey scoring back to back fifties for SRH, he is also a good option to have in the side with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Kane Williamson also on offer

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin and Vijay Shankar are the preferred players with both of them impressing over the course of the season although more is expected of Shankar after his inclusion in the Indian World Cup squad.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are valuable assets in the fantasy team while Mohammed Shami's form makes him a must-have in the side. The likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed are also in the running for a spot in the team.

Captain: David Warner and KL Rahul are the obvious choices for captaincy with their ominous form going in for the selection. Alongside them, Rashid Khan is also a viable option with his all-round abilities coming to the fore earlier in the season.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami and Murugan Ashwin. Captain: KL Rahul

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Ravi Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Shami and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Captain: David Warner

