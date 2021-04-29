IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR match

Match 25 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DC are comfortably poised with four wins from six games, but suffered a close loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous IPL 2021 encounter. KKR, on the other hand, are fifth with two wins from six games, and desperately need to gather momentum as we approach the midway point of the league stage.

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#3 Nitish Rana (KKR)

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has never been a consistent player in the IPL, and the same troubles have surfaced in the 2021 edition of the tournament as well. But what the southpaw has done well over the years is to pull a substantial knock out of his hat after a couple of indifferent outings.

This could happen against DC, who were on the receiving end of Rana's pyrotechnics with the willow in IPL 2020 as well. He scored a quickfire fifty against the IPL representative of his domestic team, in a season where he didn't find regular success otherwise.

A left-field pick, Rana is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's fortunes in IPL 2021 have mirrored those of DC, and rightly so. The opener is the fulcrum around which the batting lineup revolves, and has been in excellent form as well.

Dhawan recently relinquished the IPL 2021 Orange Cap to Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis, and will be keen to bring the award back onto his head. Shivam Mavi has been impressive in the powerplay for KKR over the last two games, but the rest of the bowlers haven't really made a mark with the new ball.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR IPL 2021 game, Dhawan could return a huge points haul.

#1 Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine

KKR made the surprising decision to play Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Sunil Narine in their first few IPL 2021 games, but the West Indian is now well and truly in the mix.

Narine picked up two crucial wickets in the team's previous game against the Punjab Kings, even turning back the clock with a wonderfully disguised off-break to dismiss Moises Henriques. The mystery spinner is bound to find assistance from the track in Ahmedabad, although he might be hampered by dew a touch.

Narine has also consistently batted in the top 5 of the KKR lineup, and is due a big score. He is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR IPL 2021 game.