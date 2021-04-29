IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR match

Match 24 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

MI and RR have two wins from five games each, with the former placed higher on net run rate. Rohit Sharma's men don't have a great record against RR, who've been hit by injuries and withdrawals in IPL 2021. Both teams desperately need a win, as a loss could severely hamper their chances of playoff qualification.

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR IPL 2021 game.

#3 Quinton de Kock (MI)

Quinton de Kock has been a big disappointment in IPL 2021 so far, and calls from him to be replaced by Chris Lynn are gathering momentum. The Aussie opener scored a fifty on his MI debut in the first game of this year's tournament, and is as destructive as they come.

But De Kock should hold on to his place in the side, not only because of the faith the team management has in him but also because the other wicket-keeper in the side, Ishan Kishan, is going through a dreadful run of form. The South African's biggest issue has been starting against spin, and he should be safe in that department against RR.

Sanju Samson has usually fielded two spinners in Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia, both of whom don't normally bowl in the powerplay. De Kock is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR IPL 2021 game.

#2 Sanju Samson (RR)

After a brilliant century was overshadowed by a familiar pattern of inconsistency, Sanju Samson showed a different side to him in his team's previous game. He restrained himself from playing the big shots and took RR over the line in a tricky chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the post-match press conference, Samson indicated that he has turned a corner maturity-wise, claiming that he had to curb his natural instincts for the good of the team. This knowledge might just be what he needs to truly unlock his full potential as a batsman.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR IPL 2021 game, Samson could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal batting lineup for MI in IPL 2021. Batting at No. 3, the classy right-hander has essayed a wide range of creative shots, although he hasn't quite gone on to make a big score yet.

A match-winning contribution could be just around the corner for Suryakumar, who's in the form of his life. He is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RR IPL 2021 game.