IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs DC match

Match 29 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) features the Punjab Kings (PBKS) locking horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS and DC have had contrasting fortunes in IPL 2021, but both teams enter this contest on the back of a win. While Rishabh Pant's side will leapfrog the Chennai Super Kings and go top of the table with a victory, fifth-placed PBKS need to blur the distinct line between the top four and the rest.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 game.

#3 Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Kagiso Rabada

After missing the first game due to COVID-19 protocols, Kagiso Rabada hasn't slotted into the DC playing XI as well as he'd have liked. With only five wickets in the six games he's played thus far, the South African speedster's abilities haven't been tapped to the fullest in IPL 2021.

But like all quality players, Rabada can be trusted to come back with an impressive performance. The struggling PBKS batting lineup might just be what he needs to be back among the wickets, on an Ahmedabad surface which could assist him early on and at the death.

Rabada is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 game.

#2 Chris Gayle (PBKS)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has three 40-odd scores in IPL 2021, and while he's been destructive in certain phases of a few games, he won't be happy with his performances overall. The Universe Boss hasn't come up with a match-winning display yet, and is due a vintage Chris Gayle knock.

We could see Gayle record his first IPL 2021 fifty against DC in May 2. He is in prime position to take on the DC spinners, and comes into this contest on the back of a promising cameo against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 game, Gayle could return a huge points haul.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan recorded scores of 85 and 92 in his first three games, but hasn't crossed the fifty-run mark since. The DC opener is in excellent touch though, and one of the reasons behind his recent run has been his willingness to play second fiddle to Prithvi Shaw.

The PBKS new-ball attack has been rather average in IPL 2021, with none of the overseas pacers making a mark and Mohammed Shami blowing hot and cold. Moreover, Dhawan has a keen understanding of the conditions in Ahmedabad, having scored a patient 46 in his previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dhawan is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 game.