IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs KKR match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) welcomes a new venue in Ahmedabad as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

PBKS and KKR aren't in the top half of the points table at the moment. While KL Rahul's side are placed fifth with two wins from five games, the two-time champions are in possession of the wooden spoon with only one win from an equal number of matches.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#3 Andre Russell (KKR)

Although his ideal position in the KKR batting lineup is being hotly debated, Andre Russell is slowly inching towards a return to the form he showed back in IPL 2019. The West Indian played a sizzling cameo against the Chennai Super Kings, but didn't get a chance to spend significant time in the middle against the Rajasthan Royals.

Russell has an excellent record against the PBKS bowlers, Mohammed Shami in particular. He strikes at almost 250 against the pacer, and could utilize this favorable match-up to hand KKR their second win of IPL 2021. The all-rounder remains an excellent wicket-taking option with the ball as well, since he's bowling primarily at the death.

Russell is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#2 Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal has flown under the radar in PBKS' IPL 2021 campaign so far, largely due to the exploits of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. And after commencing his season with scores of 14 and 0, the opener has notched up 69, 22 and 25 in his last three games.

Agarwal may not be as reliable as Rahul or as destructive as Gayle, but he's a key cog in the PBKS wheel. He has consistently given the team good starts over the last two IPL seasons, and could exploit the uncertainty regarding roles in the KKR bowling attack.

A left-field pick, Agarwal is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#1 Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill has been one of IPL 2021's biggest disappointments so far, but he's bound to turn his indifferent campaign around at the earliest.

KKR adopted a conservative approach to batting in the previous game, and while Gill didn't capitalize on the time he spent in the middle, he showed greater application than he did in preceding matches. He might be given the freedom to play his natural game against PBKS, whom he has three fifties against in just five games.

KKR mentor David Hussey even claimed recently that Gill will finish IPL 2021 high up on the Orange Cap list. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 game, Gill could generate a huge points haul.