IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - CSK vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 4, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 10: Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), and Vijay Shankar (ALL) (GT) (7.5 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-Captain: Vijay Shankar. (Power All-Rounder used.)

Credits Remaining: 6.

Total Points: 3912.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 10 - GT vs DC

As I already have two players from this game, I'll make only two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 3.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 111.

1) Vijay Shankar (ALL) (GT) (7.5 Credits) - OUT| Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT| Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

After an anticlimactic usage of the Power All-Rounder booster, I aim to limit the damage I take by missing out on using it in today's game. Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two players I plan to bring in from the CSK-PBKS game. I've opted for Rahul Tripathi as my uncapped transfer, given the lack of other quality options in CSK and PBKS' ranks.

While Jadeja's selection doesn't need much explanation, the out-of-form Gaikwad's selection might raise some eyebrows. The CSK batter has been a slow starter, but I expect him to come good in CSK's third game of the season.

As for the transfers out, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia aren't players I'd usually retain in my team. With the booster done and dusted, I don't have much use for them. The third transfer out is that of Devon Conway. With Uthappa replacing him at the top of the order, I'm removing the New Zealand batter to free up a valuable overseas slot.

I'll have 2.5 credits to spend after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 11 - CSK vs PBKS

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 11 - CSK vs PBKS

A positive start is slowly entering into middling territory, and I am looking to gain some momentum as the competition gets heated up. With many IPL Fantasy managers likely to use their boosters in this game, I hope I do enough to avoid a substantial rank fall.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh are the players I own from this fixture. While I have a good mix of batting and bowling options, all of them are highly owned and don't offer much upside. I could look to bring in a potential differential pick as a last-minute change, if need be.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 11 - Summary

Players playing in Match 11: Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Barring Arshdeep Singh, the remaining three look like solid captaincy picks. While Jadeja should feature due to his all-round points potential, Dhawan is also a frontrunner due to his consistency. Both Singh and Gaikwad have made iffy starts to the season. The lack of returns could put me off from giving them captaincy for now.

Other Players

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 13.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 12.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 12.

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 16.

Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 15.

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 14.

