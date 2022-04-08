IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - PBKS vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Gujarat Titans (GG) in the 16th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, April 8, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I made only one regular transfer in the previous game, opting to bring in Jason Holderp along with Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits) as my uncapped transfer.

Players playing in Match 15: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits), and Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits).

Captain: Jason Holder | Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

Credits Remaining: 3.

Total Points: 5445.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 15 - LSG vs DC

With two players from this game already in my team, I plan to make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, 8th April.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 104.

1) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT| Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - OUT| Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The wicket at the Brabourne Stadium should favour spinners more than seamers. We're likely to get another 150-160 kind of game, with all-rounders from both teams crucial to their chances. As I already have Hardik Pandya in my team as a captaincy option, I'm settling with only one transfer.

Liam Livingstone could once again star with both bat and ball for Punjab on a spin-friendly surface. His leg-spin was valuable for the Kings in the successful defence of their total against CSK.

Another valuable all-rounder for his team is Rahul Tewatia. While I looked to make an extra transfer and bring Rahul Tripathi in as my uncapped transfer, I feel Tewatia coule have a huge impact in this game.

He's likely to bowl some overs to support Rashid Khan in the spin-bowling department. He has already shown that he can strike some lusty blows. Tewatia's record against Punjab also adds to his appeal for this game.

I chose to take KL Rahul out over Quinton de Kock because I could use the Power Overseas Player booster on De Kock when LSG play next. I couldn't transfer Rohit Sharma out because I wasn't bringing in a batter and was forced to take Harshal Patel out instead.

I have a whopping 6.5 credits to spend on future transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 16 - PBKS vs GT

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 16 - PBKS vs GT

I'm happy with how I've minimised my transfer usage over the last few games and hope to make those saved-up transfers count. While I could potentially get another player from this gamw, I'm content with the captaincy options I already possess.

Hardik Pandya missed out on a big haul against DC and will look to fire with both bat and ball against PBKS. If he can convert his starts and bat in the death overs, we could see big scores from him.

Livingstone, meanwhile, is unlikely to reproduce his heroics from the CSK game, but he could be a handy utility player for PBKS once more. I'm also considering Jonny Bairstow in place of him and could make that move if Bairstow plays.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 16 - Summary

Players playing in Match 16: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), and Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: Considering Pandya's points potential, I'm likely to captain him in most of Gujarat Titans' games, and this one is no different. As for the vice-captain's slot, Rahul Tewatia is an appealing alternative, but Liam Livingstone remains the frontrunner.

Other Players

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20.

Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 19.

