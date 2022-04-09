IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - CSK vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, 9th April, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. This is the first match of a Saturday doubleheader, with both teams looking to shake off poor starts to register their first win. RCB locks horns with MI later on in the day.

My change in transfer strategy to get Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) and Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) didn't pay off.

Players playing in Match 16: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), and Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Credits Remaining: 10

Total Points: 5,666

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 16 - PBKS vs GT

With only one player from this match, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, 9th April.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 101

1) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - OUT | Dwaine Pretorius (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - IN

3) Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

First things first, with the Punjab Kings only playing seven games later, I'm taking all their players out ahead of this match. I'm also eliminating any overseas players from teams other than LSG since I'm looking to play my Power Overseas Booster in that game.

As for the transfers in, I'm backing Ruturaj Gaikwad to the hilt, bringing him in despite three successive triple-digit scores. In an afternoon game on a likely batter-friendly surface, expect the youngster to get back to form after a dismal start to the season.

Dwaine Pretorius is someone I've been impressed by at the start of Tata IPL 2022. The seam-bowling all-rounder from South Africa has proved to be a wily acquisition for CSK. His death-bowling skills could see him pick up plenty of wickets against a weak SRH lower order.

Since I'm building my team to use the Uncapped booster in the RCB-MI game later tonight, I'm bringing in RCB pacer Akash Deep using my uncapped transfer.

I'll have a whopping 14.5 credits to spend after making this transfer.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 17 - CSK vs SRH

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 17 - CSK vs SRH

Barring my two transfers in, I have only one other player from this fixture, Rahul Tripathi. While he batted at No. 3 in the opening two games, Tripathi could move back to the openers' slot in a swap move, with Kane Williamson benefitting both players. That could add to his IPL Fantasy appeal as an uncapped option.

Things haven't exactly gone my way in the recent matches but it's still early days in IPL Fantasy 2022. With plenty of transfers and boosters to burn, I'm still hopeful of rising up the ranks in upcoming games.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 17 - Summary

Players playing in Match 17: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Dwaine Pretorius (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits)

Captaincy: All the three players are decent captaincy options with no one clear favorites. However, the fact that I brought in Gaikwad and Pretorious as my regular transfers for this match does make them more likely to feature as my captaincy picks.

Other Players

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20

Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18

Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18

Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 19

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 21

Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 18

