IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - RCB vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore meet the Mumbai Indians in the 18th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, 9th April, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The second match of a doubleheader, this game will be preceded by a clash between CSK and SRH.

Players playing in Match 17: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Dwaine Pretorius (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits)

Credits Remaining: 14.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 17 - CSK vs SRH

Since I'm playing my Power Uncapped Player booster in this match, I'll use one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, 9th April

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 100.

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Anuj Rawat (WK) (RCB) (6 Credits) - IN

2) Dwaine Pretorius (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - OUT | Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped transfer)

This might be the only time in the entire season that I use a regular transfer to bring in an uncapped player for any reason. However, with the players' points doubled, there's no better reason to break that rule.

A total of six uncapped players should take the field in the contest between RCB and MI, and I have all of them on my team. The additions of Anuj Rawat and Shahbaz Ahmed from the RCB side have given my team a balanced look ahead of me using the Power Uncapped Player booster.

I've opted to take both my CSK players out ahead of this match. With RCB taking CSK on next, I plan to have some cover for that match with the likes of Shahbaz and Akash Deep.

I'll have eighteen credits to spend after these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 18 - RCB vs MI

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 18 - RCB vs MI.

With six uncapped players on my team from this match, I hope to use the Power Uncapped Player booster to its fullest.

The in-form Tilak Varma's demotion to No. 5 in the Mumbai Indians batting order does dent his appeal. However, his part-time bowling ability adds to his already solid points-potential and he could be a key player for me in this match.

Murugan Ashwin has bowled well in two of MI's three matches, picking up four wickets. He could exploit some of the RCB batters' weaknesses against leg-spin and get some IPL Fantasy points to his name. Basil Thampi made a good comeback against KKR after his poor outing against RR. His pace and bounce could trouble the RCB batters.

The move to play Anuj Rawat up top hasn't worked so far for RCB. However, the talented southpaw does have it in him to take the attack to the MI bowlers. He could get some runs to his name and get some IPL Fantasy points along the way.

If he bowled regularly, Shahbaz Ahmed would be one of the best-uncapped options in the league. However, he has been used sparingly by Faf Du Plessis thus far. One hopes he gets to send some overs in against the right-handers in MI's batting order.

Lastly, the impressive Akash Deep will look to shake off Jos Buttler's last-over assault from RCB's previous match. His sharp bouncers and good change of pace could make him an effective wicket-taker.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 18 - Summary

Players playing in Match 18: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits), Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Anuj Rawat (WK) (RCB) (6 Credits), and Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits)

Booster Used: Power Uncapped Player

Captaincy: There's no standout pick among these six uncapped players and captaincy for this match will be tricky. However, it's an important decision as the selected players will effectively have their points quadrupled and tripled, respectively. I hope the toss and team news help me make my final choice.

Other Players

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 21

Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20

Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 19

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 21

