IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - SRH vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 21st match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Monday, April 11, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

I had to adjust my transfers to accommodate Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) in my team. As a result, I used an extra transfer to bring Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) in, a move that eventually worked in my favour.

Players playing in Match 20: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits), Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Marcus Stoinis | Vice-captain: Jos Buttler. (Power Overseas Player used).

Credits Remaining: 9.

Total Points: 7354.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 20 - RR vs LSG

As I have three players from this game already, I'll use one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Monday, April 11.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 94.

1) Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Considering the way LSG used Stoinis in the last game, it's going to take a while for me to trust Stoinis as an IPL Fantasy option again. That's why I've chosen to retain Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder over him. Sarfaraz Khan is someone I wanted to transfer out the previous game, but I couldn't do so because of some constraints. With DC playing next only seven games later, I'm happy to take the uncapped batter out.

The transfers in are relatively straightforward, with not much in them. Both players open the batting for their respective teams and are in good form heading into this fixture. While Shubman Gill has recovered very well after a poor opening game, Abhishek Sharma repaid the management's faith in him by producing a MOM-winning performance against CSK.

I'll modify my transfers if the wicket is bowler-friendly. I'll have nine credits to spend after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 21 - SRH vs GT

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 21 - SRH vs GT.

After one of the most bizarre games I've ever seen, I'm hoping for reliability and normalcy in this match. While the new boosters have brought a new dimension to IPL Fantasy, I'm looking forward to the remainder of the season without them.

With some solid options in my team for this game, I believe I can continue the good momentum I generated yesterday.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 21 - Summary

Players playing in Match 21: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (5.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), and Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: Hardik Pandya is the captaincy frontrunner, with Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi not far behind. I would also consider giving the captaincy to one of GT's ace bowlers like Rashid Khan or Mohammed Shami if I pick them in my team.

Other Players

Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 26

Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 23

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 26

Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 24.

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 24.

