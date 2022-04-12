IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - CSK vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

My last-minute change to get Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) didn't pay off.

Players playing in Match 21: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (5.5 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), and Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson.

Credits Remaining: 11.5

Total Points: 7650.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 21 - SRH vs GT

With only one player from this match in my team, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 12.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 92.

1) Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm backing the captains of both the teams to come good in this Southern Derby. Watching Faf Du Plessis bat for RCB should send CSK fans into deep regret, and I hope he adds to their misery by making a big score.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has an excellent record against RCB. He has been a consistent wicket-taker against them and will fancy his chances with the bat against a weakened bowling attack missing Harshal Patel.

I'm bringing Tilak Varma in as my uncapped transfer from the next game between MI and PBKS. The southpaw was run-out for a duck in the last match and will look to score some runs this time out.

All the three players I plan to transfer out are uncapped players. After stocking up on a lot of them in the last week, I'm looking to restore my team to normalcy.

I'll have 5.5 credits in the bank after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 22 - CSK vs RCB

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 22 - CSK vs RCB.

Akash Deep bowled well in the previous match, and it'll be interesting to see the role he takes up with Harshal out of the team.

There isn't much else to say about Du Plessis and Jadeja. After his 88 in RCB's opening match, Du Plessis hasn't notched up a big score, and he'll look to do so. The same can be said of Jadeja, who has had an underwhelming start to the season.

With only three players from this match, I'm not expecting a huge points haul. However, all the Limited-Time boosters expire after this match, and I'm looking forward to the resumption of a regular season of IPL Fantasy.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 22 - Summary

Players playing in Match 22: Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), and Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits).

Captaincy: With only two real captaincy options, the decision is pretty simple for this match. The toss and pitch report should help me decide which among Jadeja and Du Plessis is my captain and vice-captain.

Other Players

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 23.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 26.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 25.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 24.

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 24.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 23.

Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh