IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 - MI vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 23rd match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 13, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Players playing in Match 22: Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), and Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-captain: Faf Du Plessis.

Credits Remaining: 5.5

Total Points: 7860.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 22 - CSK vs RCB

I have two players from this game, and I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 13.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 90.

1) Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm going with Jonny Bairstow as my primary pick from PBKS despite his early dismissal against GT. I feel he's too good to register another low score, so I'm backing him to get runs against what has been a sub-par MI bowling attack thus far.

However, PBKS' high-risk approach means they lose plenty of wickets. That's why I want to bring Murugan Ashwin as my uncapped transfer over Arshdeep Singh. I feel both M Ashwin and Basil Thampi have a good chance of picking up a few wickets in this game.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has blown hot and cold in the opening four games of the season. Back-to-back half-centuries in day games were followed by underwhelming knocks against KKR and RCB. However, he's yet to be dismissed in the powerplay, and I hope if he carries on for long, he could convert his starts into a big score against PBKS.

As for my transfers out, I'm removing Jadeja and Akash Deep, as both CSK and RCB don't play anytime soon. However, I'm retaining Faf Du Plessis, as his next game is against DC, and I don't own a player from that team. As a result, Quinton de Kock makes way.

I'll have five credits left after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 23 - MI vs PBKS

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 23 - MI vs PBKS.

I'm unsure about what my transfers should be for this game. Both teams seem unpredictable, and I don't know what to expect when they go head-to-head at the MCA Stadium.

I favour a balanced team that includes two players from each side. However, predicting who'd win and picking more players from that team might not be a bad option for this game. After seeing a CSK fightback on Tuesday, it's not difficult to expect the same from Mumbai Indians.

With five players in my team from this fixture, I'm hoping for a better outing this time around.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 23 - Summary

Players playing in Match 23: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), and Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: While Bairstow and Ishan Kishan are most likely to become my captain and vice-captain respectively, I am tempted by M Ashwin, considering the risky approach PBKS' middle order takes against spinners. I'll make my final decision post the toss.

Other Players

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 25.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 24.

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 24.

Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 27.

