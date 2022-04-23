IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 36 - RCB vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go head-to-head with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 23, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The second match of a doubleheader, this game would be preceded by a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarata Titans (GT).

Players playing in Match 35: Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

I have three players from this game, and I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 23.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 68.

1) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

SRH have been a tough team to pick from this season, with their uncapped players nearly eclipsing some of their stars. Once again, I find myself with three uncapped options and no capped one from the team, with none of them worth the extra transfer. in my opinion.

Abhishek Sharma is my uncapped transfer for this game. While he hasn't bowled much this season, he'll look to go big up top along with captain Kane Williamson.

As for the two regular transfers, I've gone for Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel. Patel has been taken for runs, but he got back among the wickets with a two-wicket haul in his last game. He could prove to be the difference for RCB at the death.

Glenn Maxwell, meanwhile, missed out on an opportunity for a bigger haul in RCB's last game and will look to play a longer innings this time around. With the Brabourne pitch assisting spinners as well, expect Maxwell to contribute with the ball too.

I'll have 3.5 credits in the bank post these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 36 - RCB vs SRH

For lack of a better-uncapped option from the MI-LSG game, I should go in with six players this match.

If I wanted to, I could bring in Shahbaz Ahmed over Abhishek Sharma and build my team towards using the 2X booster in the RCB-RR game. While my current stance is to use it later in the season, preferably in the playoffs, RR and RCB's excellent performances might prompt me to change my tactic and go for it.

Moreover, I've got a good crop of players this game. The battle between the SRH seamers and the RCB top order should be good, with Virat Kohli's performance likely to be under the scanner. I expect Faf Du Plessis to build on his performance last time out and Maxwell to join him this match. Rahul Tripathi could again make the difference for SRH, and the same can be said about Umran Malik as well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 36 - Summary

Players playing in Match 36: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: This is another tricky game, captaincy-wise, with multiple quality options to contend with. Glenn Maxwell should feature among my captaincy picks, but with Faf Du Plessis in good form too, it's not going to be an easy call.

Other Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 38

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 37

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 40.

