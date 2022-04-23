IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - LSG vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in the 37th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 24, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the only match of the day.

I chose to save a transfer and opted not to bring Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) in.

Players playing in Match 36: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits)

Captain: Rishabh Pant | Vice-captain: Trent Boult

Credits Remaining: 5.5

Total Points: 12,674.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 36 - RCB vs SRH

I have only one player from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 24

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 67

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits - OUT| KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - IN

2) Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT| Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT| Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (5.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

After getting pretty much knocked out of the tournament, MI becomes a dangerous side, especially when they're playing at the Wankhede Stadium. With that said, one should still back LSG to win this one and that's what I'm doing via my transfers.

There's no reason why KL Rahul shouldn't continue his excellent run against the Mumbai Indians. The LSG skipper couldn't convert his start against RCB. He will be eager to make amends in this one. Jason Holder has done an excellent job at the death for his side. He could pick up a couple of wickets against a brittle MI lower order.

Young Hrithik Shokeen shone with both bat and ball on his IPL debut against CSK. I'm bringing him in as my uncapped transfer.

As for the transfers out, Hardik exits the team owing to doubts over his fitness. Since I already had too many players from the upcoming RR-RCB fixture, I'm transferring Faf Du Plessis out.

I'll have 5.5 credits after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 37 - LSG vs MI

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 37 - LSG vs MI

We have a new league starting from Sunday, the Captain's League. The IPL Fantasy team with the highest captaincy points from this point onwards will win. The way this season has gone, it's safe to say I don't see myself anywhere near the top.

However, ahead of every new match, there is hope. That's how IPL Fantasy works. After a disappointing Saturday, I'm hoping for a turnaround from the only fixture on Sunday.

KL Rahul is the only player I'm confident about, with even Jason Holder blanking for me in the past. While I'd like to pick a capped MI player, I'm unsure who to go for, based on current form. I could change my transfers at the toss and get Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan but I'm content with this team for now.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 37 - Summary

Players playing in Match 37: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Jason Holder (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (BOWL) (5.5 Credits)

Captaincy: Tilak Varma has really put himself in the captaincy debate with some fine performances this season. However, I'm likely to persist with my capped players for this match. KL Rahul is the favorite to take the captain's armband.

Other Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 38

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 39

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Edited by Ritwik Kumar