IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 - PBKS vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Monday, April 25, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

I picked Dewald Brevis (ALL) (MI) (6 Credits) over Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits), but the move didn't have much of an impact.

Players playing in Match 37: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Dewald Brevis (ALL) (MI) (6 Credits), and Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (BOWL) (5.5 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-captain: Dewald Brevis.

Credits Remaining: 9.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 37 - LSG vs MI

I have only one player from this game and will make two regular transfers in addition to the uncapped one.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Monday, April 25.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 67.

1) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT | Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Dewald Brevis (ALL) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Santner (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - IN.

3) Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

There's a part of me that's saying now that I've not picked Jonny Bairstow, so he'll finally score some runs. If that happens, I'll be devastated. However, if he bats at No. 3, which I think he should, Mitchell Santner would be a much better bargain.

A proper batter with good technique and with solid bowling prowess as well, Santner, I think, could pick up a good haul if everything goes well. I have a soft spot for all-rounders who bat high up the order and bowl 3-4 overs, and Santner perfectly fits that description.

With my four overseas players locked, I can't get Bairstow and will hence go for Shikhar Dhawan. Touted to be KL Rahul's replacement at the top for PBKS, Dhawan has had a middling season thus far. He's gotten off to good starts but hasn't converted them. However, he could make merry on a Wankhede track that has gotten better in the last few games.

The uncapped player battle came down to Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Choudhary, and I'm siding with the former. As mentioned numerous times before, he has bowled very well, especially at the death, without the wickets to show for it.

All three players I transferred out are from MI, as they don't play again for quite some time. I'll have 1.5 credits after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 38 - PBKS vs CSK

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 38 - PBKS vs CSK

While KL Rahul continues rescuing my team, he doesn't play every game. Therefore, I have to find consistent success with my captaincy picks. That's difficult to do when the two teams facing off haven't given me much to rejoice.

CSK are my bogey team when it comes to IPL Fantasy. I'm never able to put a finger on who would perform well on any given day. Despite the continued success that DJ Bravo has had, I'm not confident backing him.

Nevertheless, I'm intrigued by this game because of Mitchell Santner. If he clicks in this No. 3 role, he could become an excellent IPL Fantasy option in the future. I'm also backing Shikhar Dhawan to better his patchy form and notch up a big score in this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 38 - Summary

Players playing in Match 38: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Mitchell Santner (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits), and Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits).

Captaincy: Mitchell Santner and Shikhar Dhawan could very well be my captain and vice-captain, respectively. However, there's also Ruturaj Gaikwad to consider.

Other Players

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 42.

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 39

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40.

Edited by Bhargav