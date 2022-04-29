IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 42 - PBKS vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 42nd match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, April 29, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

With Shivam Mavi not in the KKR playing XI, I brought debutant Harshit Rana in as my uncapped transfer.

Players playing in Match 41: Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits), Harshit Rana (BOWL) (KKR) (5.5 Credits), and David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: David Warner | Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Credits Remaining: 1.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 41 - DC vs KKR

I have two players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, April 29.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 58.

1) Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Avesh Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Harshit Rana (BOWL) (KKR) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm going for an unusual set of transfers for this game, including bringing in an uncapped player who doesn't play for the next two matches. However, the move to bring Tilak Varma in will help me in balancing my transfers over the next few games. That's why I'll forego my usual selection of Arshdeep Singh to get the MI batter in.

I already have KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in my team. Considering the uncertainty around the batting position and the form of the other batters in both teams, I want to select bowlers from both sides. Kagiso Rabada has been quite consistent for PBKS, picking up wickets in all but one game. I've never had him in my team this season, and I hope he gets wickets with both the new ball and at the death.

With LSG playing next in Match 45, it makes sense to include another LSG player in Avesh Khan. The seamer should shrug off a niggle to get back into the team ahead of this important clash. He's a natural wicket-taker and could bag some key scalps in the next two games.

As for the transfers out, KKR aren't in action anytime soon. As I have David Warner in my team, I'm taking Lalit Yadav out. Once again, I'll have zero credits left over after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 42 - PBKS vs LSG

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 42 - PBKS vs LSG

This feels like a match where I could farely decently even without making a transfer. However, I'm managing my transfers well now, and there isn't much of a point in saving up transfers, as I'm not playing any booster in the group stage.

All the four players in my team have the potential to score big in IPL Fantasy, with the two in-form batters, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan looking threatening. I'm more interested to see how Khan and Rabada fare, as this is the first time they enter my team.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 42 - Summary

Players playing in Match 42: KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) and Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players are good captaincy options for this game, so this won't be an easy decision despite the toss.

Other Players

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 44

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 44

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 43

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 46

Alzarri Joseph (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43.

