IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 44 - RR vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips 

The Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the second match of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 43: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Alzarri Joseph (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 1.

Even though I already have three players from this match, I'll make two regular and two uncapped transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 30.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 55.

1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Alzarri Joseph (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

RCB and GT don't play again in the next three to four matches, and hence, I'm taking their players out. Hardik Pandya is the only player from the GT-RCB match I plan on retaining ahead of this one.

RR plays KKR once more in M47, and that adds extra value to bringing in players from RR. While I already had Jos Buttler and Kuldeep Sen on my team, I'm making a no-brainer move by bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal. I don't really have an idea on who to bring in from MI. I'll probably play it safe and bring Suryakumar Yadav into my team for the first time this season.

With no other uncapped player really tempting me from this match or the next, I'm bringing Umran Malik in from M46 between SRH and CSK.

I won't have any credits to spare if I go ahead with these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 44 - RR vs MI

For some reason, Jos Buttler, after finally getting out for a low score after his breathtaking run of form, feels like a viable captaincy option for me. Against one of the weaker bowling sides of IPL 2022, he could have a good day with the bat. With the ball, meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal will look to firm his grip on the Purple Cap and pick up some wickets after a slight slump in the last two matches.

Tilak Varma has been ever-present in my IPL Fantasy team, and his contributions have been valuable. I'm not sure what to expect from Suryakumar Yadav, given how inconsistent MI has been barring Tilak.

Kuldeep Sen could prove to be a handy option if he keeps bowling as he did against RCB.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 44 - Summary

Players playing in Match 44: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits).

Captaincy: Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Suryakumar Yadav are the three captaincy options in contention. While I think RR is the favorite to win this one, someone like SKY could be a decent armband selection. However, I am more likely to play it safe and go with either Buttler or Chahal.

Other Players

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 48

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 45

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 45

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 46

