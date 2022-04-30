IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 46 - SRH vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will go up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 46th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 1, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This is the second match of a Sunday doubleheader and will be preceded by a meeting between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Players playing in Match 45: KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), and Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 1.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 45 - DC vs LSG

I have two players from this game, and I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 1.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 51.

1) KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

CSK have disappointed with their performances this season, and I've always been unsure whom to back from their playing XI. However, fresh off relinquishing his captaincy, a enewed Ravindra Jadeja should be a fixture. Ruturaj Gaikwad could also find success in front of his home crowd in Pune. His only notable knock this season was against GT at the same venue.

The in-form Abhishek Sharma is my uncapped transfer for this game. He produced a POM-winning display in the reverse fixture. While I'd like to pick one more player from SRH, CSK will play again in Match 49 against RCB, so there is more value to be had in bringing in CSK players.

As for the transfers out, LSG will next play in Match 53, and that makes them easy transfers out. David Warner is too expensive to hold on to, so I'll look to bring him back ahead of DC's next game.

I'll have a whopping five credits to use after these moves.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 46 - SRH vs CSK

The three uncapped players from Hyderabad have provided tremendous value this season, with Umran Malik setting the league alight with his thunderous exploits. I'm counting on the trio to act as my SRH cover in this game, considering my inability to fit in the likes of T Natarajan and Kane Williamson.

My picks from CSK have let me down this season. That is fair, considering I haven't gone for the players who have actually performed, such as DJ Bravo, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 46 - Summary

Players playing in Match 46: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).

Captaincy: I might have to give in and captain an uncapped player, given the way some of them have played. Looking at my team right now, any of the five players could be decent captaincy options, and no one stands out.

Other Players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 47.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 47.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 47.

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 50.

