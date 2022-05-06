IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 51 - GT vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips    

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against tenth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 51st match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, May 6, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Natarajan's absence prompted me to get Aiden Markram as one of my transfers. To facilitate the move, I transferred Glenn Maxwell out over Josh Hazlewood.

Players playing in Match 50: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), and Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits).

Captain: David Warner | Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

Credits Remaining: 4.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 50 - DC vs SRH

I have three players from this game and plan to make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, May 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 43.

1) David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Kumar Kartikeya Singh (BOWL) (MI) (5.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm restricting myself to one transfer for this game, not to save transfers but due to not knowing whom to select. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, I'm unable to name one player I feel is worthy of a transfer. If I change my mind on that before the game, I could make an extra transfer by taking Aiden Markram out.

Till then, it's only David Warner and Umran Malik exiting the team. While Warner is too expensive to hold till DC's next game in Match 55, Umran Malik's expensive outings in the last two games have resulted in his departure from my fantasy team.

I changed my mind on Yadav at the last minute, and that has cost me dearly. He's batting at No. 3 now and looks the best player for MI at the moment. There's no way I'm not picking him. As for the uncapped transfer, the left-arm mystery spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh could trouble GT batters in this game..

I'll have a whopping 6.5 credits to spend after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 51 - GT vs MI

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 51 - GT vs MI

After a game that finally went my way, I'm looking to follow that up with a strong showing in this match as well. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya haven't fired for quite some time now, so this might be a good game for both to get back to form.

While Tilak Varma has performed consistently this season, it's the other uncapped player in Kumar Kartikeya I'm most interested in. He bowled a tight spell against RR and has the potential to add to his wickets tally against GT. Meanwhile, Yadav should build on his POM-winning performance last time out.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 51 - Summary

Players playing in Match 51: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), and Kumar Kartikeya Singh (BOWL) (MI) (5.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Captaincy is a four-way tie, with Tilak Varma meriting a mention along with Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav is a favourite for my captaincy pick, and the rest I'll leave till the toss and pitch report.

Other Players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 52.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 55.

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 54.

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54.

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 55.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54.

