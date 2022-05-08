IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 54 - SRH vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Game 54 of the Tata IPL 2022 in the first match of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 8, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash later in the day.

I made a change in my transfers, opting for Quinton De Kock over KL Rahul.

Players playing in Match 53: Quinton De Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits), and Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits).

Captain: Krunal Pandya | Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Credits Remaining: 2.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 53 - LSG vs KKR

I have three players from this game and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 8.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 36.

1) Quinton De Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT | Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

After spending three transfers and not getting much in return, I want to save a transfer from this game. I've been backing Glenn Maxwell for a while now and getting lukewarm returns. I'm hoping for a quality performance from him against SRH.

Umran Malik, meanwhile, has absolutely been belted around by opposition batters after his 5-for against Gujarat Titans (GT). He'll look to bounce back with a disciplined and wicket-taking spell of bowling, with the team management, undoubtedly, backing him to the hilt.

I'm transferring Quinton de Kock and Shivam Mavi out, as I don't need either of them for the upcoming games.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 54 - SRH vs RCB

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 54 - SRH vs RCB

Despite not really making excellent captaincy choices, I got a significant rank boost on Saturday, and I'm looking to ride on that momentum in Sunday's games.

I want to trust one of Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, but Maxwell is due a match-winning performance he has been promising for a while now. For now, I want to keep the Australian and back him once more. I was surprised Aiden Markram played the way he did against DC, and I'm looking forward to another good outing from him.

Umran Malik, meanwhile, should bounce back strong in this game and should fare well with the ball, as should Josh Hazlewood.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 54 - Summary

Players playing in Match 54: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram and Josh Hazlewood are the three options I'm considering for captaincy. Maxwell should definitely feature in my picks, as I'm specifically bringing him in.

Other Players

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 55

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 56

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 57

Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 57

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 58.

