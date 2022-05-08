IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 55 - CSK vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 8, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 54: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 1.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 54 - SRH vs RCB

I have only one player from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 8.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 34.

1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT | Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT | Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Once again, I have no idea whom to pick from CSK, but in a venue in which they've had a lot of success, it feels risky not to go with any CSK player. As a result, I want to give one of my IPL Fantasy favourites, Moeen Ali, another go. CSK's retained player showed signs of getting back to his all-round best against RCB. I hope he can build on that and deliver with both bat and ball once more.

David Warner, meanwhile, played an excellent knock against SRH, and in the absence of Prithvi Shaw, I expect him to shoulder more responsibility and bat through the innings. I'm also bringing in Lalit Yadav as my uncapped transfer.

With SRH's next game in Match 61, Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi make way. It was a toss-up between Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood, but as I'm not bringing in a bowler, it's an all-rounder who exits my fantasy team.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 55 - CSK vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 55 - CSK vs DC

I must admit that the current schedule has thrown me off a bit, and the teams aren't playing as regularly as they were. As a result, I haven't planned my transfers out in advance like I did earlier in the season, and I hope to begin doing that once more.

I don't expect much returns from this game, as has been the case in every game involving CSK. I hope the DC players put in more predictable shifts and help me pick up some IPL Fantasy points. Kuldeep Yadav, especially, is due a three-wicket haul, at the least.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 55 - Summary

Players playing in Match 55: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7Credits).

Captaincy: I have three captaincy options to contend with for this game. Kuldeep Yadav could do well in this match, considering the bigger boundaries. However, Moeen Ali looks like the favourite to get captaincy duties.

Other Players

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 56

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 57

Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 57

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 58.

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 61.

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 60.

