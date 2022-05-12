IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 59 - CSK vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 59th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 58: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), and Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal | Vice-captain: Sanju Samson.

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 58 - RR vs DC

I have three players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, May 12.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 25.

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - IN

2) David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | DJ Bravo (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - OUT | Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm taking the two DC players out, as their team's next game is in Match 64. I released Buttler, as he was holding up an overseas slot. While I'm holding both Sanju Samson and Yuzvendara Chahal at the moment, I could release the former soon.

For my transfers for Match 59, I'm going with the in-form players playing for an in-form CSK team. Devon Conway has scored three successive half-centuries.

Usually, I'd be put off by the form he has shown and predict a less successful outing in his next match, but this season has shown me that it's better to back the in-form players when in doubt. DJ Bravo's return has bolstered CSK's bowling, and I expect him to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

I'm using my uncapped transfer to bring some players in from the SRH-KKR game (Match 61). Rahul Tripathi is my No.1 choice in that category.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 59 - CSK vs MI

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 59 - CSK vs MI

I was more disappointed than I thought I'd be after missing out on Mitchell Marsh's monster haul against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He's the type of player I frequently select, a top-order batter with a good record and a capable bowler. That type of player is rare to find, and despite the occasional failures, they've given me decent results. However, to play it safe, I brought in both Buttler and Chahal, only to get disappointing returns.

Whether this means I should play my natural game or continue to be safe with my transfers is something I should figure out as we head into the crunch phase of the season. I'm not too positive about my chances in this game despite loading my team boasting quality players. I feel like another unexpected performer could steal the limelight.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 59 - Summary

Players playing in Match 59: Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), and DJ Bravo (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Moeen Ali is my first captaincy option, probably influenced by Mitch Marsh's heroics against RR. However, the in-form Conway, DJ Bravo and Ishan Kishan are also equally capable of getting big point hauls.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 61.

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 60.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 62.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63.

