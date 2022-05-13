IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 61 - KKR vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the only match on Saturday, May 14, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

I made an extra transfer in the last match, bringing Glenn Maxwell in for Devon Conway. I also brought Shikhar Dhawan in over Virat Kohli.

Players playing in Match 60: Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits)

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Credits Remaining: 1

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 60 - RCB vs PBKS

I have two players from this match in my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 14

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 20

1) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - OUT | T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

The wicket at the MCA Stadium has been bowler-friendly in the last few matches, and I'm planning my transfers under that assumption. Natarajan's absence has hurt SRH and his return could see them return to winning ways. He can pick up wickets at all stages of the game and I want to bring him in for this match.

Now that he's become the fifth bowling option for KKR, Andre Russell is a must-have. He's the kind of player who can win matches single-handedly and is definitely someone who could win POM awards. He hasn't done that yet, and I hope he brings his best against SRH.

Umran Malik has conceded over 12 RPO and gone wicketless in each of the last three matches. However, knowing the SRH management, they will back the youngster, and I'm positive he walks into this match with a better bowling strategy that should see him pick up some wickets.

RCB has only one game left to play in M67, and Maxwell and Hazlewood make way as a result. Since I'm bringing Natarajan in, I'm taking Arshdeep out. However, it could be Livingstone or Dhawan making way if I want to bring in a batter at the last moment.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 61 - KKR vs SRH

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 61 - KKR vs SRH

After a couple of games not going my way, it was a welcome return to normalcy after some good hauls from Liam Livingstone and Glenn Maxwell. Not picking the right bowlers from each team hurt me as Harshal Patel continued to impress as Hazlewood had an off day.

Nevertheless, I'm looking to carry on the momentum from yesterday's match, and I hope going bowling-heavy will work in my favor. If he continues batting up the order, Andre Russell becomes an incredible IPL Fantasy option.

The four SRH players have been their star performers this season, and after four losses on the bounce, I expect them to contribute to a win for the Orange Army.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 61 - Summary

Players playing in Match 61: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), and T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits)

Captaincy: With three uncapped players on my team, Andre Russell and Natarajan are the favorites to be my captain and vice-captain in this match.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 62

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 62

Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Edited by Ritwik Kumar