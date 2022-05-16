IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 64 - PBKS vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 64th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Monday, May 16, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

I made an extra transfer to bring Deepak Hooda in for Devon Conway.

Players playing in Match 63: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), and Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Jos Buttler | Vice-captain: Deepak Hooda.

Credits Remaining: 0.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 63 - LSG vs RR

I have two players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Monday, May 16.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 13.

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - OUT | Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm departing from my penchant of bringing Arshdeep Singh as my uncapped transfer for PBKS games. Kagiso Rabada is picking up too many wickets too quickly for my liking, so I don't intend to miss out on another haul. While I'm tempted by the prospect of a comeback from Kuldeep Yadav, I'm leaning towards Rabada for now.

Moreover, I'm opting for the in-form Mitchell Marsh over David Warner. This move could be a knee-jerk one, but Marsh looks to be in form and could contribute with both bat and ball.

I'm using my uncapped transfer to bring in Umran Malik from Match 65. The speedster got back to form with a three-wicket haul against KKR and should rattle the MI batters as well.

With LSG playing in Match 66, I'm retaining KL Rahul and Hooda and letting Sanju Samson and Buttler go.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 64 - PBKS vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 64 - PBKS vs DC

With only four players from this game, I hope I have backed the right players. If I could pick some more players, I'd certainly do so, with Kuldeep Yadav, Warner and Bairstow, all on my wishlist. Nevertheless, I'm backing PBKS to win this game, going for three players from their team to one from DC.

Rabada went wicketless in the reverse fixture, so I'm counting on him to remove David Warner early to prevent any rank loss for me. Liam Livingstone, meanwhile, contributed with the bat in his last game, and I expect him to do something with the ball against DC as well. Mitchell Marsh, meanwhile, played a blinder against RR, and he should be the one to take on the in-form PBKS seamers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 64 - Summary

Players playing in Match 64: Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), and Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players are very strong captaincy options, and my final choice will definitely be based on the toss.

Other Players

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 65.

T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 65.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 67.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 68.

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 66.

Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 66.

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 65.

Edited by Bhargav